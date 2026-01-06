Watch Live

GUN RUNNERS Jailed Heroin Smuggler’s Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires

  • Updated: 18:43
  • , 6 January 2026
Jailed Heroin Smuggler's Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires

Heroin smuggler Ameran Zeb Khan, 47, tried to cut his jail time by orchestrating a firearms deal and tipping off the National Crime Agency (NCA). But his plan spectacularly fell apart, landing him extra years behind bars.

Gun Deal Plot Uncovered Inside Prison

Khan ran a Birmingham-based gang that smuggled drugs and now tried to buy up to 20 guns while locked up. Using a secret mobile phone smuggled into prison by his nephew and right-hand man, Sarweeth Rehman, 29, Khan searched for weapons like the “.38 special handgun” and “AK74” online. They also came up with code words like “cars”, “car parts”, “makeup”, and “pineapples” to disguise their deadly plans.

 

The duo studied the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 (SOCPA), aiming for a lighter sentence in exchange for intelligence on their own crimes.

Crackdown on the Outside Crew

Prison landlines connected Khan and Rehman to their wives and gang members outside, including the Rahman brothers – Khaibar and Akbar – plus Ahmed Hussain. Between July and September 2018, they instructed the gang to buy guns from areas like Acocks Green, Sparkhill, and South Yardley.

In September 2018, the NCA and West Midlands Police seized a converted blank-firing pistol and 16 rounds of ammo from a car in Small Heath. The driver, Iqrar Zamir, 28, from Alum Rock, was arrested and later jailed for five years for possession of firearms.

Long Sentences for the Gun Runners

Khan was initially jailed for 22 years in 2017 for trying to smuggle £10 million worth of heroin from Pakistan via London’s Gateway Port. He hoped the info on guns would shave off roughly 10 years from his sentence.

But Khan, Rehman, the Rahman brothers, Hussain, and Khan’s wife Gulshan Ara all eventually admitted guilt just before their trial in October 2024.

On 6 January, Khan and Rehman each received an extra six years. The Rahman brothers got six years and eight months each, Hussain bagged five years, and Ara was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Recommended for you

Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
FOOLISH Passer-By Plunges Into Frozen Lake Trying to Rescue Man Who Fell In Saving Dog
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place

Must READ

Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
JAIL TIME Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
PREPARE FOR SNOW DUMPING Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
Jailed Heroin Smuggler's Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
GUN RUNNERS Jailed Heroin Smuggler’s Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
BAR HUMBUG Festive Grinches’ Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
IOPC PROBE Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
ELITE UNITS US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
ON THIN ICE £3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
CARER KILLED Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham

More For You

House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall

More From UK News in Pictures

Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
M20 FATAL Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
FIST BUMPS FROM ABOVE Drone Duo Nab E-Bike Drug Dealer in Gravesend
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
NO FIRE FOUND Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
ICE BREAKING RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack
UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
DEEP FREEZE UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
ARMED ARRESTS Twitch streamer among 13 arrested after waving ‘toy gun’ near Big Ben
Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
MISSING PERSON Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs
TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays
Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance

More From UKNIP

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
error: Content is protected !!