James Bulger’s Killer Parole Hearing Held Behind Closed Doors

The two-day parole hearing for Jon Venables, one of the killers of two-year-old James Bulger, is set to take place away from the public eye. The hearing will determine whether Venables can be released following his latest sentence for possessing child abuse images.

Chair of the Parole Board for England and Wales, Caroline Corby, has mandated that the proceedings remain private, respecting a longstanding legal order protecting Venables’ identity. Even James Bulger’s relatives are barred from attending, though victim impact statements will be considered during the hearing.

Jon Venables, convicted alongside Robert Thompson in 1993 at the age of 10 for the brutal murder of toddler James, has a history of legal troubles. Released on license in 2001, he was recalled to prison in 2010 and 2017 for possessing indecent images of children. His most recent parole review was in September 2020.

A decision on Venables’ parole is expected approximately two weeks after the conclusion of the closed-door oral hearing, subject to any delays.