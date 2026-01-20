Welsh Tory James Evans Axed Over Reform UK Talks

James Evans, the Welsh Conservative MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and Shadow Cabinet member, has been booted from the party and stripped of the Tory whip. His crime? Chatting with Reform UK reps about possibly jumping ship.

Tory Boss Darren Millar Hits Back

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar wasted no time. He said: “I took the decision to remove James Evans from the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet and withdraw the Conservative whip… after being informed by James that he was continuing to engage with Reform representatives… in spite of his personal assurances on Friday that he had rejected an approach they initiated last week.”

Reform UK Deny Defection Rumours

Nigel Farage, Reform UK’s big cheese, was quick to rubbish Evans’ defection claims. He said, “This is not true. I have not spoken to Mr Evans for a couple of years.”

A Reform UK insider jabbed back at the Tories: “The Tories have reached a whole new level of paranoia. At this rate, they’ll soon be left with a handful of Left-wing elected officials.”

Evans Weighs Up His Political Future

Evans isn’t going quietly. He said: “I will take some time in the coming weeks to consider my political future… I have been concerned for some time over the direction of the Conservative Party at a UK level and I feel it no longer represents my conservative values and beliefs. Politics should be a broad church of views and opinions, and it is a sad day when the party does not allow free speech or criticism.”

Meanwhile, Reform UK warned on GB News: “We are crystal clear: no more Tories will be accepted after May. They will face electoral wipeout in May, and there will be no salvation.”

Tensions Mount as Tory Troubles Deepen

Evans is the second senior Tory dumped this week.

Reform UK already boasts one MS in Cardiff Bay, Laura-Anne Jones, who defected from the Tories last year.

Farage has welcomed around two dozen top Tories since his 2024 comeback, including Shadow Cabinet members Robert Jenrick and Andrew Rosindell.

First Minister Eluned Morgan took a swipe at the Tories, saying there’s “more infighting in your party than the Beckham family” and branded Reform UK as full of “failed Tories.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth mocked Evans for “flirting with a party he once called unserious with dangerous rhetoric.”

Darren Millar insists he still has full backing from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Notably, Evans previously slammed Laura-Anne Jones for having “no principles” when she defected to Reform and accused Farage of being willing to “say anything to get a vote.”