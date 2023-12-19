Jamie Gillett Sentenced Again for Breaching Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Jamie Gillett, a 26-year-old man from Beckenham Road in Beckenham, has been sentenced to prison for the second time for breaching a sexual harm prevention order. Gillett had previously been jailed for four years and six months in October 2018, after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to the sexual assault of underage girls.

The original charges against Gillett included the sexual assault of a girl under 13, engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 16, and two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 16 with penetration. He had used social media apps to target his victims, engaging in non-consensual sexual activities and exhibiting threatening, controlling, and obsessive behaviour.

On December 18, 2023, Gillett appeared at the Old Bailey for violating the terms of his sexual harm prevention order. Prosecutor Nikki James revealed that Gillett, released from prison in June of the same year, failed to adhere to the strict conditions set upon his release. These conditions included restrictions on interacting with children, possessing mobile phones or computers, and using the Internet.

In September, Gillett violated these conditions by not disclosing a relationship to the police and possessing two phones, one of which was unknown to the authorities. He had downloaded Snapchat, TikTok, and WhatsApp on the second phone, despite being banned from using these platforms. Additionally, he was found deleting his internet search history on that device.

Gillett pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching the sexual harm prevention order. In his statement to Judge Anthony Leonard at the Old Bailey, Gillett acknowledged the harm he caused, saying, “I have hurt another innocent person. I know I am better than this.”

However, Judge Leonard, in sentencing Gillett, expressed doubt about his realization of preventing future offences. He emphasized that the prison sentence was necessary to both punish Gillett and protect female members of the public.

Jamie Gillett was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for his recent offences. This case underscores the ongoing efforts of the judicial system to prevent sexual crimes and protect potential victims from known offenders.