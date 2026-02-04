Watch Live

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY Jet2 Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight, Emergency Declared Over UK

  08:30
  4 February 2026

 

Jet2 flight from the Canary Islands was forced to declare an emergency after pilot’s incapacitation

A Jet2 flight from Lanzarote to Manchester was thrown into chaos when one of its pilots became suddenly incapacitated. Flight LS980, an Airbus A321, had been cruising smoothly until just 25 minutes before landing.

Emergency Signals Triggered on Final Approach

As the plane descended towards Manchester Airport, the crew activated the Squawk 7700 emergency code, alerting Air Traffic Control (ATC) to the crisis. The pilots revealed that a sudden medical emergency had left one pilot unable to continue.

The jet was given priority landing clearance and touched down safely at 8:14 pm.

The affected pilot was met by medical teams as soon as the plane reached the gate.

Pilot’s Condition Unknown as Authorities Respond

Details on the pilot’s health remain under wraps, but swift action by the crew and ATC averted what could have been a far worse incident. Jet2 has been contacted for comment as investigations continue.

The flight map shows the plane’s route was disrupted just before arrival at Manchester Airport.

