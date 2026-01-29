Police are hunting a gang who smashed their way into a jeweller’s in Shepherd’s Bush in the early hours. The raid happened on Uxbridge Road at 3:31am on Thursday, January 29.

Thieves Smash In With Sledgehammer, Make Daring Escape on Mopeds

Officers rushed to the scene within three minutes after reports that several men were trying to break in using tools, including a sledgehammer. One suspect was caught trying to flee on a moped, but several others sped off and are still at large.

The gang is thought to have made off with high-value jewellery. When police tried to intervene, one man threatened them with a hammer, though no officers were injured.

Police Praise Swift Response, Appeal for Public Help

Detective Supt Alex Bingley: “Quick work by our officers meant we were on the scene within minutes and able to interrupt the thieves. I’d like to thank the response officers first on the scene, who were threatened with a weapon. Incidents like this cause real worry for local businesses and residents, but we are working fast to identify all involved. We urge anyone with information, CCTV, or dash cam footage to come forward.”

How to Help Police Catch the Burglar Gang

Contact police on 101 or online, quoting reference 732/29JAN26.

Provide info anonymously via Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.

The 33-year-old man arrested at the scene remains in custody on suspicion of aggravated burglary.