Smash-and-Grab at Gregory & Co

Detectives are hunting crooks who smashed the front window of Gregory & Co jewellers in Richmond at 10:34am on Saturday, January 31. The daring daylight raid saw thieves grab a haul of valuables before making a swift getaway.

Car Linked to Crime Seized

Police have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved and are poring over it for clues. Despite a fast-moving investigation, no arrests have been made yet as officers track down the suspects.

Policing Chief Vows Justice

“Officers are working at pace to identify and locate the men who carried out this robbery,” said Superintendent Craig Knight, head of Met’s neighbourhood policing in Richmond. “We understand the impact on the community and local businesses. We won’t rest until these criminals are caught.”

Victims Speak Out

A Gregory & Co spokesperson said: “This has been deeply upsetting for us all. We’re a local, family jewellers here for over 45 years, and the public support has been overwhelming. “We’re working with the police and look forward to reopening soon with the community’s kindness behind us.”

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 2478/31Jan. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.