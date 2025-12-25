Jewellery Heist Shocks York Train Station

Two brazen thieves made off with a bag containing an astonishing £60,000 worth of jewellery from a train at York station. The daring daylight robbery happened at 4.15pm on Sunday 21 December.

Snatched from Overhead Storage on Busy Train

The luxury loot was stolen from the overhead luggage rack aboard the train travelling from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh. The thieves struck just as the train pulled into York before swiftly disappearing into the crowd.

Police Release Images, Launch Urgent Appeal

British Transport Police have today released images of the suspects, hoping someone will recognise the men and assist their investigation. Officers strongly believe these two men hold key information into the high-value theft.

“We urge anyone who recognises these men to come forward,” said a BTP spokesperson.

How You Can Help Catch the Crooks

Text BTP on 61016

Call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 396 of 21 December

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111

This sparkling haul could disappear forever unless someone speaks up. Keep your eyes peeled and help nab these jewellery bandits!