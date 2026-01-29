Watch Live

The Met Police are hunting suspects following an armed robbery at a jewellery store on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush (W12).

Emergency Blocks Road at Hopgood Street

The incident on 29th January at 3:52am led to both directions of Uxbridge Road being blocked at the Hopgood Street junction. Emergency services remain on site as investigations continue.

Bus Routes Disrupted Amid Chaos

Several bus routes face diversion or delays due to the closure:

  • 72 & N72 Eastbound: Diverted via Bloemfontein Road, Uxbridge Road, Askew Road, Goldhawk Road, Shepherds Bush Green, and back to Uxbridge Road.
  • 72 & N72 Westbound: Routed from Shepherds Bush Road, Goldhawk Road, Askew Road, Uxbridge Road, Wormholt Road, then on.
  • 207, N207 & SL8 Eastbound: Redirected via Uxbridge Road, Askew Road, Goldhawk Road, Shepherds Bush Green, before returning to Uxbridge Road.

The Met urges commuters to plan alternate routes while officers probe the brazen robbery.

We await a full statement and more facts from the Met Police.

