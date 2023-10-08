Jewish Community Groups Express Gratitude for Support Following Hamas Attack on Israel

In the wake of the devastating surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council have issued a joint statement expressing their gratitude to Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer for their unwavering support. The statement also highlights the concern over a potential surge in antisemitic incidents in the coming days and weeks.

The shocking attack took place during Shabbat and the festive occasion of Simchat Torah, leaving Israelis, including friends and family of the Jewish community, injured, held hostage, and tragically killed. Instead of partaking in the annual celebration of the renewal of their Torah, the Jewish community finds itself mourning the loss inflicted by the heinous acts committed by Hamas terrorists.

In their statement, the two prominent Jewish community groups expressed their deep appreciation for the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, and all others who have unequivocally stood by the people of Israel during this unprecedented attack. They emphasized their solidarity with Israel as it strives to restore security and reunite families torn apart by this tragedy.

Recognising the unfortunate pattern observed during previous conflicts, the Jewish community groups also raised concerns about a potential rise in antisemitic incidents within the United Kingdom. They assured the public that they are in close communication with the government and are committed to collaborating with authorities to ensure the necessary support and protection for the Jewish community during this challenging time. They strongly urged any incidents to be promptly reported to the police and the Community Security Trust (CST).