John Belfield has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to rob, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The charges stem from an investigation into the tragic death of Thomas Campbell, aged 38. Campbell was discovered lifeless at his home address on Riverside in Mossley, a small town in Greater Manchester, around 10:30 on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three individuals have faced trial for their involvement in Thomas Campbell’s demise:

Reece Steven (29), residing on Poplar Street in Middleton, was found guilty of murder with conspiracy to rob. His sentence: life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 37 years. Steven Cleworth (38), living on Charles Street in Heywood, was convicted of manslaughter with conspiracy to rob. His sentence: life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 12 years. Coleen Campbell (38), residing on Bamford Street in Manchester, was found guilty of manslaughter with conspiracy to rob. Her sentence: 13 years, with a minimum of two-thirds to be served behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, leading Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, expressed gratitude to their partners in the National Crime Agency and Suriname law enforcement, as well as their colleagues in GMP’s Specialist Operations and Force Critical Wanted Unit.

The investigation continues if you possess any information related to this case, please contact detectives on 0161 856 6377 or reach out anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Belfield now finds himself remanded into custody, awaiting a court appearance before a Magistrate at a later date.