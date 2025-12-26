John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard

Parents beware! John Lewis & Partners have issued an urgent recall of their Wooden Roast Dinner Toy due to serious safety concerns.

Velcro Fastening Risks Small Parts Detaching

The toy’s hook-and-loop (Velcro) fastening can come loose during normal play. This creates small parts that pose a choking risk, especially for children under 36 months old. Little ones naturally put objects in their mouths, making this hazard particularly dangerous.

Fails UK Toy Safety Regulations

The Wooden Roast Dinner Toy fails to meet the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011. This means it’s not safe for young children and must be removed from homes immediately.

What Should You Do?

Stop using the toy right away.

Keep it well away from babies and toddlers.

Return it to your local John Lewis & Partners store for a full refund.

John Lewis urges all customers to act swiftly to protect their little ones from this hidden danger.