Police and fire investigators have launched a joint investigation following a devastating house fire in Hamstreet that claimed the life of a young girl.

Kent Police confirmed they are working alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) to establish the cause of the blaze at a property on White Admiral Way, Hamstreet.

KFRS Fire Control received a 999 call at 12.15pm on Sunday 28 December 2025, with eight fire engines dispatched to the scene. On arrival, crews found the house fully engulfed in flames, including a first-floor rear bedroom.

Four teams firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) were committed to tackle the fire and conduct urgent searches for occupants inside the property.

Neighbours’ desperate rescue attempts

Neighbours described harrowing scenes as they tried to help those trapped inside but were forced back by the intensity of the fire.

One resident said:

“It started downstairs and spread really quickly.

There was nothing we could do at that point.

It was really bad. We were all beaten back [by the flames].”

Another neighbour revealed that a young girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.