Police and fire investigators have launched a joint investigation following a devastating house fire in Hamstreet that claimed the life of a young girl.
Kent Police confirmed they are working alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) to establish the cause of the blaze at a property on White Admiral Way, Hamstreet.
KFRS Fire Control received a 999 call at 12.15pm on Sunday 28 December 2025, with eight fire engines dispatched to the scene. On arrival, crews found the house fully engulfed in flames, including a first-floor rear bedroom.
Four teams firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) were committed to tackle the fire and conduct urgent searches for occupants inside the property.
Neighbours’ desperate rescue attempts
Neighbours described harrowing scenes as they tried to help those trapped inside but were forced back by the intensity of the fire.
One resident said:
“It started downstairs and spread really quickly.
There was nothing we could do at that point.
It was really bad. We were all beaten back [by the flames].”
Another neighbour revealed that a young girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Evacuations and safety checks
Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution. Fire crews carried out extensive checks at the property of origin for further hotspots, monitoring temperatures across the first floor and roof space, including the use of a thermal imaging drone, as well as external structural checks.
Police officers remained on scene throughout to manage a cordon while emergency operations continued.
Investigation underway
A joint investigation involving KFRS’s Incident Investigation Team and Kent Police is ongoing. Officers have also conducted house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV in the surrounding area as part of efforts to determine how the fire started.