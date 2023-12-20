Junior Doctor Strikes Impact South East London Hospitals During Critical Holiday Period

In a critical development affecting healthcare services in South East London, hospital leaders are issuing urgent appeals to the public amidst an ongoing strike by junior doctors. The strikes, organized by the British Medical Association, are set to significantly impact hospitals including Guy’s and St Thomas’, King’s College Hospital, and Lewisham and Greenwich.

The industrial action commenced at 7 am today, Wednesday, December 20, and is scheduled to continue until 7 am on Saturday, December 23. A further extended strike is planned from 7 am on Wednesday, January 3 until 7 am on Tuesday, January 9. This wave of strikes comes at a particularly challenging time, coinciding with the busy Christmas period and the increased prevalence of flu and other winter viruses.

Chief executives Professor Ian Abbs (Guy’s and St Thomas’), Professor Clive Kay (King’s College Hospital), and Ben Travis (Lewisham and Greenwich) expressed their disappointment in a joint statement. They highlighted the timing of the strikes as particularly problematic, coming just before and after Christmas, traditionally one of the busiest times for hospitals.

With emergency departments already facing high demand, hospital leaders are urging the public to use A&E services only for real emergencies. They stressed the importance of utilizing alternative medical services for non-critical issues, such as visiting local urgent treatment centres for minor injuries, contacting GPs, using NHS111 for medical help, and consulting local pharmacies for advice and assistance.

The chiefs also encouraged the public to exercise additional caution during the festive season, which is returning to pre-pandemic levels of celebration, to avoid unnecessary health risks and A&E visits.

The striking junior doctors are protesting over issues related to working conditions, pay, and the broader impacts on patient care. While emergency services will continue to operate, hospital leaders have warned that their services will be under considerable stress and extremely busy during the strike period.

These strikes represent a significant challenge for the healthcare system in South East London, especially given the additional pressures of the winter season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The situation underscores the delicate balance between healthcare worker rights and patient care, particularly during times of increased demand.