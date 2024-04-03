Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

Defendant Found Unfit to Plead, Sentencing Set for May 2024

A jury has determined that a 66-year-old man, Bernard McDonald, was responsible for stabbing another man outside the Star and Garter pub in Greenwich. The incident, which occurred on August 1, 2021, left the victim with serious injuries, requiring urgent medical attention.

McDonald was arrested following the stabbing and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place. However, in February 2024, McDonald was deemed unfit to plead by a judge at Woolwich Crown Court.

As a result, a trial of the facts ensued, with the jury tasked to ascertain whether McDonald had committed the offences he was charged with. The jury concluded that McDonald did indeed inflict grievous bodily harm and had a knife at the time of the incident.

Sentencing for McDonald is scheduled to take place in May 2024.

Following the incident in August 2021, the Star and Garter pub was forced to close its doors when its license was revoked by authorities. Police revealed that staff at the pub failed to contact them and had not implemented measures to prevent the altercation.

Moreover, it was revealed that the pub did not have operational CCTV cameras at the time of the incident.

However, in November 2022, Greenwich Council granted a new license to the establishment, which reopened under the name “Star of Greenwich.” The pub was taken over by three lifelong friends who expressed their devastation at the closure of the pub but saw it as an opportunity to preserve an important community asset.

The reopening of the pub under new management marked a fresh start for the establishment, signalling a commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for patrons.