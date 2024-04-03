UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Home Breaking Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
screenshot 2024 04 04 at 01.27.23

Defendant Found Unfit to Plead, Sentencing Set for May 2024

A jury has determined that a 66-year-old man, Bernard McDonald, was responsible for stabbing another man outside the Star and Garter pub in Greenwich. The incident, which occurred on August 1, 2021, left the victim with serious injuries, requiring urgent medical attention.

McDonald was arrested following the stabbing and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place. However, in February 2024, McDonald was deemed unfit to plead by a judge at Woolwich Crown Court.

As a result, a trial of the facts ensued, with the jury tasked to ascertain whether McDonald had committed the offences he was charged with. The jury concluded that McDonald did indeed inflict grievous bodily harm and had a knife at the time of the incident.

Sentencing for McDonald is scheduled to take place in May 2024.

Following the incident in August 2021, the Star and Garter pub was forced to close its doors when its license was revoked by authorities. Police revealed that staff at the pub failed to contact them and had not implemented measures to prevent the altercation.

Moreover, it was revealed that the pub did not have operational CCTV cameras at the time of the incident.

However, in November 2022, Greenwich Council granted a new license to the establishment, which reopened under the name “Star of Greenwich.” The pub was taken over by three lifelong friends who expressed their devastation at the closure of the pub but saw it as an opportunity to preserve an important community asset.

The reopening of the pub under new management marked a fresh start for the establishment, signalling a commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for patrons.

Post Views: 24

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation
A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing

READ NEXT:

Fire Service control operators received a number of calls and crews from Winchester, Eastleigh, Sutton Scotney, Andover, Whitchurch, Fareham and Ringwood were sent to the blaze
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a house in Tonbridge was targeted by burglars
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation in Wendover after a pensioner was found dead in a half million pound property
Police Release Image Seeking Information on Train Assault Suspect
Two Teenagers Caught out by New SelectaDNA Tagging Spray
Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information
Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge
Breaking

Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park

UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it
A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him
A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years
Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm
PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty
BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year
Breaking

Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon

Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty
Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden
Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run
Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty
Breaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Breaking

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham
Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation
Officers Rescue Child from West London River
Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Breaking

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

RECOMMENDED

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”
First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle
Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted
Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court
The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone
Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year
Breaking

Man’s Body Recovered from River Thames near Westminster Bridge

Breaking

Serious Stabbing Incident Closes Great Chertsey Road, Chiswick

Breaking

Man Charged with Two Counts of Attempted Murder in Kennington Underground Station Incident

Breaking

Pouria Zeraati, the television host of the “Last Word” program on Iran International, was attacked by a group of unidentified individuals as he exited his residence in London on Friday

Breaking

Body Found in Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Lewis from Littlehampton

Breaking

Roof Fire in East Malling Prompted Response from Firefighters

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Clapham Common Crash: Person Rushed to Hospital after Collision Between Cyclist and Car

Breaking

Easter Travel Nightmare Looms as Operation Brock Reinstated on M20

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Eat Alert’ Issued: Magnum Classic Ice Creams Recalled Over Metal Contamination

Breaking

Boy Found in Critical Condition in River Thames

Breaking

Evan Gershkovich: One Year in Detention

Breaking

Two Charged Following Firearms Incident in Bolton

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns with New BBC Series “Mammals”

Breaking

Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary

Breaking

Will Last Seen in Plympton Area

Breaking

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

Top Stories

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Breaking

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term
Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub
UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.