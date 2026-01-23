Two Just Stop Oil protesters who climbed M25 gantries in 2022 have been found guilty of public nuisance at Amersham Crown Court. Daniel Mifsud and a fellow supporter took dramatic action to slam the UK government’s plans to approve over 100 new oil and gas projects.

Guilty of Causing Public Nuisance – Prison Warning

The pair made their bold move on 10 November 2022, joining dozens of activists to highlight the climate crisis. After a five-day trial presided over by Mr Recorder Nigel Sangster, they were convicted of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance.

Sentencing is set for 13 May 2026, with the judge issuing a stark warning that a custodial sentence is likely.

Defence Highlights Dire Climate Science

The court accepted the defendants’ use of the statutory defence of ‘reasonable excuse’. They were allowed to present climate evidence, including a key 2020 peer-reviewed paper warning that ongoing greenhouse emissions could make life near unlivable for 3.5 billion people. This would trigger an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and mass migration.

Daniel Mifsud Speaks From the Heart

“The year I climbed the gantry, my son Ezra was eight years old. Although climate change has been known about for most of my life, it hasn’t been something that defined my life. My deepest sadness is that I know that the effects will be severe and unavoidable during his life – and that his life will be defined by the consequences of climate change.” “I acted according to my conscience because I could not explain to my son, later in life, that I knew the risks and chose to stay silent. I acted because I knew the issue was urgent and that doing nothing would be wrong.”

In his closing statement, Daniel added:

“I am an ordinary person — a parent, a scientist by training, and community minded — deeply concerned about an issue that affects us all. I was not reckless or selfish, nor acting out of mischief or thrill-seeking.” “I took action after realising petitions, letters, and marches had failed. Warnings from respected global figures were ignored. I believed this was the best way to get the government to listen and rethink. My son’s future is precious to me, and I have a duty to protect him and future generations.”

Just Stop Oil Victory, But Campaign Continues

In 2024, Just Stop Oil won its original demand to stop new oil and gas projects. The group officially ended its campaign on 27 March 2025.

However, activists vow to keep fighting in court, speaking out for climate prisoners, and pushing forward with new actions to protect the planet.