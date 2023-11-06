Just Stop Oil Protesters Arrested After Attack on National Gallery

Post

Two Just Stop Oil protesters were taken into custody following an incident at the National Gallery, where the protective glass covering the renowned Rokeby Venus painting was shattered. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests on suspicion of criminal damage, shedding light on yet another bold act by activists in their campaign against fossil fuels and climate change.

The Rokeby Venus, an artwork painted by Diego Velazquez in the 1600s, has a history of being a canvas for activism. Suffragette Mary Richardson famously slashed the painting in March 1914, and now, over a century later, it finds itself at the center of another controversial act.

The individuals responsible for the vandalism were identified by Just Stop Oil as Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20. They reportedly used safety hammers to break the protective glass encasing the masterpiece. In a statement released after the incident, the organization stated, “Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil. Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914, and it is failing us now. New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families, we must Just Stop Oil.”

Just Stop Oil has been engaging in a series of high-profile protests across the UK, targeting museums, galleries, sporting events, and even major roads during rush hours to draw attention to climate change issues. In recent events, more than 20 individuals were charged after a demonstration in west London. A group of 45 activists marched on Earl’s Court Road, near the junction with Cromwell Road, with some adopting a passive resistance strategy when confronted by police.

The Metropolitan Police reported that 23 individuals were charged with breaching Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023 as a result of these demonstrations.

Just Stop Oil’s primary demand is that the government refuses to issue any new fossil fuel licenses, reflecting their dedication to curbing the expansion of the fossil fuel industry in the face of climate change concerns. While their actions have garnered attention and controversy, they continue to highlight the urgency of addressing environmental issues in today’s world.