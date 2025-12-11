Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records

Past Teen Crimes Haunting Older Brits

Justice Secretary David Lammy is pushing for a shake-up of the UK’s criminal records system. His goal? To stop minor teenage crimes from haunting people well into their 50s, 60s, and even 70s.

Currently, petty offences like street fights or bike thefts from decades ago must still be declared when applying for jobs. But what about more serious youth crimes like drug dealing or harassment? Will they ever be wiped clean too?

Lammy Vows a Fairer, Simpler System

“We will consider opportunities to simplify the criminal records regime to ensure it is clear and proportionate, particularly in relation to childhood offences,” said Lammy.

Government Promises Second Chances Without Risking Safety

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We want to help children who have committed crime to stop reoffending and turn their lives around. That is why the Government is looking at ways to simplify the criminal records system, while always putting public safety first.”

What Do You Think? Should Childhood Offences Be Wiped Clean?

Should youthful mistakes stay on your record forever, or is it time to give people a fresh start? Let us know your thoughts.