Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move

David Lammy Blocks Convicted Murderer’s Transfer

Justice Secretary David Lammy has halted the transfer of convicted killer Jake Fahri to an open prison, citing serious public safety concerns. Fahri, 36, was jailed for life in 2009 after he murdered 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen in a South London bakery.

Killer’s Troubling Past and Parole Drama

  • Fahri hurled an oven dish that shattered and fatally cut blood vessels in Jimmy’s neck.
  • He received a minimum 14-year sentence and was released on licence in 2023.
  • Recalled to jail just last January following reports of him producing drill music under the alias “Ten,” featuring lyrics about the killing.

The Parole Board initially backed moving Fahri to an open prison but refused to free him again. They noted Fahri first denied the music was about his crime but later admitted he was Ten. He breached his licence by failing to inform his probation officer about the music.

Public Protection Trumps Parole Board

An MoJ spokesman confirmed David Lammy’s intervention blocked the transfer “for public protection.” The move was praised by the victim’s mother, Margaret Mizen, who called the Parole Board’s original recommendation “shocking.”

“This reversal shows Fahri has not changed his attitude,” she told The Sun.

Controversy Over BBC Airplay

Two songs by Ten were played on BBC 1Xtra before Fahri’s past came to light. The BBC said it was unaware of his criminal background at the time of broadcast, raising fresh questions about oversight in music programming.

