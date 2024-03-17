Renowned comedian Katherine Ryan, alongside her partner Bobby Kootstra, made a memorable appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, but Ryan has shared that she’s uncertain if they were the perfect fit for the show, especially since they haven’t been invited back for more episodes “so far.”

Celebrity Gogglebox puts a celebrity spin on the original Gogglebox format, featuring famous personalities watching and reacting to TV shows aired throughout the week from the comfort of their own homes. While the show has seen a parade of well-known faces including Sir Tom Jones, Roman Kemp, and Mel C, Ryan and Kootstra’s participation didn’t secure a return slot.

In an interview, Ryan expressed her admiration for working alongside Kootstra, revealing, “I loved working with Bobby. I like people getting to know Bobby a little bit more [as he] comes out of his shell. He’s really, really funny.”

However, Ryan reflected on their participation, noting, “I’m not sure that we were the best fit for Celebrity Goggle Box only because we were new and there are so many other families and couples on there, that I don’t think we were on it very much.”

Acknowledging the brevity of their appearances, Ryan admitted, “I’m not going to lie and pretend I didn’t notice that I’m on it for like five seconds. It’s alright, it’s ok to like to participate and be on something for five seconds.”

Ryan also mentioned her awareness that she might not have brought the same level of humor as previous guests such as Roman and Martin Kemp or Rylan Clark and his mother, Linda. Nevertheless, she emphasized her enjoyment of the experience, calling it an “honour to participate.”

We reached out to Channel 4 for comment on the matter.

While Ryan and Kootstra’s future on Celebrity Gogglebox remains uncertain, their candid reflections shed light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the popular TV show, sparking curiosity among fans about potential future appearances.