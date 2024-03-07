Katie Price, the former model and media personality known for her various monikers over the years, recently dropped a bombshell during an interview with restaurant critic and fellow “I’m a Celebrity” contestant Grace Dent.

While many know her as Katie Price or her earlier stage name Jordan, Price revealed that neither of these names are her real name. Instead, she disclosed that her full birth name is Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield.

Infield was her father’s surname, but after he left when she was four, Price later adopted the name of her stepfather, Paul.

In a moment of candour during Dent’s Comfort Food podcast, Price exclaimed, “What the hell was my mum on?” upon learning her full birth name.

During the interview, Price also shared insights into her life beyond the public persona. She expressed feeling “very underestimated” and emphasized that there are aspects of her life that the public doesn’t see, including her charitable work, her passion for horse riding, and her love for her family.

Contrary to the public perception, Price described herself as a “homely person” who enjoys spending time at home. Reflecting on her tumultuous life, which included three marriages and engagements, Price asserted that she sees herself as a survivor, having experienced both highs and lows.

Despite her fame and colourful past, Price expressed humility and a down-to-earth demeanour. She lamented that many people only know her as Katie Price and are unaware of her earlier persona as Jordan, as well as her diverse experiences and accomplishments.

Price’s romantic life has been the subject of much speculation, with recent reports linking her to Married At First Sight UK star JJ Slater, following her engagement to former Love Island contestant Carl Woods. She is also known for her high-profile marriages to Kieran Hayler, Alex Reid, and Peter Andre, as well as being a devoted mother to her five children.

As Price continues to navigate the complexities of fame and personal life, her revelation about her real name sheds new light on the multi-faceted personality behind the public persona.