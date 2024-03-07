UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Suspect Charged with Serious Assault in Ramsgate Appears in Court

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl from Erith

Police Urgently Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Boy from Catford

Katie Price Reveals Her Real Full Name in Candid Interview with Grace Dent

Police Appeal for Information Following Serious Collision in Rochdale

Home Breaking Katie Price Reveals Her Real Full Name in Candid Interview with Grace Dent

Katie Price Reveals Her Real Full Name in Candid Interview with Grace Dent

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Woman in pink blouse smiling indoors

Katie Price, the former model and media personality known for her various monikers over the years, recently dropped a bombshell during an interview with restaurant critic and fellow “I’m a Celebrity” contestant Grace Dent.

While many know her as Katie Price or her earlier stage name Jordan, Price revealed that neither of these names are her real name. Instead, she disclosed that her full birth name is Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield.

Infield was her father’s surname, but after he left when she was four, Price later adopted the name of her stepfather, Paul.

In a moment of candour during Dent’s Comfort Food podcast, Price exclaimed, “What the hell was my mum on?” upon learning her full birth name.

During the interview, Price also shared insights into her life beyond the public persona. She expressed feeling “very underestimated” and emphasized that there are aspects of her life that the public doesn’t see, including her charitable work, her passion for horse riding, and her love for her family.

Contrary to the public perception, Price described herself as a “homely person” who enjoys spending time at home. Reflecting on her tumultuous life, which included three marriages and engagements, Price asserted that she sees herself as a survivor, having experienced both highs and lows.

Despite her fame and colourful past, Price expressed humility and a down-to-earth demeanour. She lamented that many people only know her as Katie Price and are unaware of her earlier persona as Jordan, as well as her diverse experiences and accomplishments.

Price’s romantic life has been the subject of much speculation, with recent reports linking her to Married At First Sight UK star JJ Slater, following her engagement to former Love Island contestant Carl Woods. She is also known for her high-profile marriages to Kieran Hayler, Alex Reid, and Peter Andre, as well as being a devoted mother to her five children.

As Price continues to navigate the complexities of fame and personal life, her revelation about her real name sheds new light on the multi-faceted personality behind the public persona.

Post Views: 25

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Witness Appeal: Fatal A21 Collision near Tonbridge
Traffic Disruption on A21 Following Vehicle Overturn Incident Near Tonbridge following life-changing incident
Facebook Outage Leaves Thousands of Users Stranded
E4 Unveils Revolutionary Reality Series: “The Underdog: Josh Must Win”
Ian Neasham: Yorkshire Man Jailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse
Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence

READ NEXT:

Two British citizens were among four people killed after two helicopters collided near Seaworld Drive in Main Beach
Man jailed for assaulting four Police Officers
A man was sentenced to prison for a series of serious sexual offences over a four-year period
Police are appealing for information to find missing Fay Harker from Leeds
Witnesses are sought after a man was reported to have been assaulted in Dartford
Drivers Urged to Avoid New Oxford Street as Police Cordon Remains in Place
London Bus Collides with Building on New Oxford Street – Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Breaking

Man and Woman Charged with Murder of George Eric Rogers in Enfield

Drivers Warned of Major Delays on M2 Motorway After Vehicle Breakdown
Urgent Search for Missing Daniel Leckie in Weld Close Area
Car Fire on A3 Southbound Prompts Lane Closures Near Cobham
Urgent: Help Locate Missing Edinburgh Woman Khasha Smith
Man Jailed for Perverting the Course of Justice to Evade Speeding Tickets
Brave Rape Survivor Shares Impact on Life and Motherhood
BreakingLONDON

Death of Man Found in River Crayford Deemed Not Suspicious

Drone Sweeps River as Search for Missing Woman, 76, Continues
High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest as Police Ram Dangerous Drink-Driver at 100mph
Kent Police Appeals for Information on Missing Staplehurst Man
Boyfriend of Constance Marten Refuses to Give Evidence at Trial for Death of Newborn Daughter
Investigation Launched After Woman Attacked with Ammonia
France Becomes First Country to Recognise Abortion as Constitutional Right
Man, Who Preyed on Gay Men Sentenced to 11 Years and Six Months in Jail
Father Sentenced to 15 Years for Manslaughter of Infant Son
Breaking

Five Charged in Connection with Shooting Incident in Essex Village

Breaking

Bullseye Presenter and Darts Commentator Tony Green Passes Away

Family Members to Face Trial for Murder of 10-Year-Old Sara Sharif
Man Reported Missing from Ashford: Appeal for Information
Families Face Easter Travel Chaos as Heathrow Border Force Guards Vote on Strike Action
Belmarsh Prison Officer Jailed for Conspiring to Frame Inmate for Murder
Police Continue Investigation into Clapham Firearms Incident
Man Charged Following Two Serious Assaults in Ramsgate
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Police declare Major incident as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Forest Gate Police Station with over 30 fire engines
Breaking: Forest Gate Police Station Fire Prompts Emergency Response
Disabled Driver Left Stranded Overnight by The AA: A Night of Fear and Frustration
Investigators Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Collision on A299 in Herne Bay
Two County Line Drug Dealers Jailed After Gravesend Patrols Intercept Erratic Vehicle
Investigation launched and arrest made after death of man in Hillingdon
Breaking

Arrest Made Following Kensington Fire Rescue

Breaking

Police in Maidstone Seek Man After Bar Disturbance

Breaking

Ranking of European online casinos available to British residents

Breaking

Major Disruption as Train Derailment Blocks Services Between Woking and London Waterloo

RECOMMENDED

Organised Vehicle Crime Unit Recovers Stolen Ferrari from 1995
Three Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Hurst Grove, Ramsgate
Prolific Shoplifter Jailed After Sweet Theft Spree
Woman Arrested in Enfield Murder Investigation
Nurse with Child in Car Runs Over Essex Police Officer After Being Stopped for Speeding
Man Charged Following Attempted Break-In at Swanley Farm
Breaking

Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services

Breaking

Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead

Breaking

Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder

Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing

Breaking

Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone

Breaking

Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes

Breaking

Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years

Breaking

Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton

Breaking

Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police

Breaking

Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews

Breaking

Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash

Breaking

Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket

Breaking

Breaking News: Barn Fire in Hunton, Maidstone

Breaking

Suspected Gas Explosion Near Primary School Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

Breaking

Major Disruption as Train Derailment Blocks Services Between Woking and London Waterloo

Breaking

Organised Vehicle Crime Unit Recovers Stolen Ferrari from 1995

Breaking

Three Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Hurst Grove, Ramsgate

BreakingLONDON

Prolific Shoplifter Jailed After Sweet Theft Spree

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Man Threatens Hospital Staff in Brighton: Caught & Sentenced

BreakingLONDON

Maintenance Works Prompt Nightly Closures at Dartford Crossing

BreakingLONDON

Body Found in Mote Park During Search for Missing Man

BreakingLONDON

Call for Motorway Driving to be Included in UK Driving Lessons

BreakingLONDON

Lewisham Man Expresses Remorse After Brutal Murder of Girlfriend and Her Family

BreakingLONDON

Paul Whitehouse Returns as Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical Tour

Breaking

Tragic Loss in English Channel Crossing Attempt Near Dunkirk

Breaking

Tragic Discovery: Body Recovered from Water in Crayford

SUSSEX

Daring Rescue at Sea: Newhaven RNLI Heroically Saves Lives

BreakingLONDON

Sevenoaks Council Responds to PPE Dumping Incident in Farningham Car Park

BreakingLONDON

Lewisham Man Jailed for Life for Stabbing Girlfriend and Her Family to Death

BreakingLONDON

Family Members to Face Trial for Murder of 10-Year-Old Sara Sharif

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Suspect Charged with Serious Assault in Ramsgate Appears in Court
Police Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl from Erith
Police Urgently Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Boy from Catford

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.