Former glamour model Katie Price has opened up about a recent health scare involving her mother, Amy, who was hospitalized after experiencing a burst cyst. The 45-year-old shared details of the incident on her podcast, “The Katie Price Show,” which aired on Thursday.

According to Katie, her sister Sophie rushed their mother, 72, to Medway Hospital’s A&E after the health scare. Doctors at the hospital diagnosed Amy with a burst cyst following an ultrasound scan. Fortunately, after spending six hours in A&E, Amy was given the all-clear to be discharged.

Last year, Amy underwent a lung transplant, as she has been battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis since 2017. This condition, which affects the lungs and makes breathing increasingly difficult, has posed significant challenges for Amy. Despite setbacks, Amy remains hopeful and dedicated to her recovery.

In November, Amy provided an update on her health, acknowledging the slow progress and setbacks she has faced. She emphasized the importance of exercise in her recovery process, noting that it’s essential for getting her transplanted lung working properly.

Katie has been a staunch advocate for raising awareness about pulmonary fibrosis, supporting campaigns and initiatives aimed at educating people about the condition. Last year, she and Amy participated in a campaign for Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, stressing the importance of recognizing and understanding the disease.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a condition characterized by scarring of the lungs, leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, and weight loss. While treatments exist to manage the condition, there is currently no cure.

Amy’s journey with pulmonary fibrosis has shed light on the challenges faced by individuals living with the condition and the importance of early detection and proper medical care. As Amy continues her recovery journey, she remains an inspiration to many, advocating for greater awareness and support for those affected by pulmonary fibrosis.