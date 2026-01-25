Katie Price has shocked fans by marrying businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai – just one week after meeting him! This is the former glamour model’s fourth marriage.

Whirlwind Wedding in Dubai

Katie, 47, sealed the deal with Lee in a private ceremony, wearing a figure-hugging white dress while he opted for a linen outfit. The couple shared a kiss after exchanging vows, with Katie flashing a dazzling new Cartier ring just two days after getting engaged.

An eyewitness revealed: “Katie and Lee had no one with them when they got married. It was just the two of them. Katie couldn’t stop smiling; she seemed so taken with Lee.”

Yet, her family and friends are stunned. One close friend said they were “dumbstruck” after hearing about the lightning-fast engagement and wedding.

Family and Ex Left Blindsided

“No one knows who Lee is,” the friend added. Katie’s mum and children reportedly had no clue about the quick trip to Dubai or the wedding. Her loved ones are calling recent events “total chaos” and worry about her state of mind.

Katie’s ex, JJ Slater, who split with her weeks earlier, is said to be blindsided by the new romance. They had been together for two years, with plans to start a family.

A source said, “Katie had doubts about JJ being husband material but hoped things would change. Instead, her fears grew, and she accepted the relationship wouldn’t lead to marriage. JJ has since moved back to Essex and flown to Miami to recover.”

About Lee Andrews

Lee is reportedly a twice-married entrepreneur and claims multi-millionaire status. His Instagram showcases a luxurious Dubai lifestyle, mingling with stars like Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

He is CEO of Aura Group Future Urban Travel 2027 and invests in “Space X Hybrid Fitness.” Before Katie, he was married to fitness coach Dina Taji, whom he met at a Dubai gym in 2020.

Katie’s Engagement History

Warren Furman (1996) Scott Sullivan (2004) Peter Andre (2005) Alex Reid (2010) Leandro Penna (2012) Kieran Hayler (2012) Kris Boyson (2018) Carl Woods (2021) Lee Andrews (2026)

On her podcast, Katie said: “I don’t wanna waste my time. If I’m not loved up and it’s not going, these are mistakes I’ve made in the past. You stay, just go along, and then it ends up getting nasty.”