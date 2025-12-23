Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids

Keira Bell, the 28-year-old detransitioner and campaigner, is gearing up to take Health Secretary Wes Streeting to the High Court. Why? Because he’s dragging his feet on banning private clinics from prescribing cross-sex hormones to under-18s — despite a judge’s urgent warning.

Urgent Court Ruling Ignored as Kids Continue Hormone Therapy

Bell, alongside Bayswater Support and a parent known only as EF, accuse Streeting of inaction while children receive life-changing drugs from private and overseas clinics. The Health Secretary set up a working group last April to review the risks but promised results by June 2025. It’s now six months past deadline with no report, no ban, and no public update.

“The Secretary of State will no doubt treat those issues with the urgency and the intensity of review which they require,” said judges back in May.

Bell’s Damning Testimony: Hormones Ruined Her Life

Bell’s own experience fuels her fight. Given puberty blockers and testosterone as a teenager, she suffered permanent side effects including facial hair, a deep voice, sexual dysfunction, and possible infertility.

“I’m mortified at the damage I was allowed to inflict on myself from the age of 16, all under care of medical professionals,” Bell said. “These cross-sex hormones cause irrevocable damage. Kids cannot properly consent. Wes Streeting banned puberty blockers — banning these hormones is the next step.”

She added: “Why is he dragging his feet? While he delays, more children start down a life-altering path with poor health and mental distress.”

Legal Experts and Campaigners Slam Government Delay

Lawyer Paul Conrathe blasted the Government’s sluggishness:

“The court mandated this urgent review, but the Secretary of Health has put it on the back burner. We cannot stand by while kids are medicalised like this. Private clinics promise hormones in just 2–3 weeks — it’s a scandal Wes Streeting can stop.”

Bayswater Support, representing parents of trans-identified youngsters, slammed the hormone prescriptions as turning healthy children into patients with lifelong consequences.

“Altering bodies doesn’t treat psychological pain. Our kids deserve safe, compassionate support, not exploitation.”

Parent EF added a stark warning:

“I have watched a healthy teenage girl sacrifice herself to a gender cult pushing life-changing meds, irreversible surgery, and even risk of sudden death.”

Government Restricts Puberty Blockers But Hormone Loophole Remains

While puberty blockers face restrictions, private clinics still legally prescribe cross-sex hormones like testosterone and oestrogen to minors. Critics warn these drugs cause permanent effects: altered bone density, fertility problems, and heart risks.

This legal threat intensifies the ongoing row over how the UK treats children struggling with gender identity — with many calling for urgent safeguards and a rethink of current practices.

Stay tuned for more breaking updates on this explosive story only with Britannia Daily.