RAPID ACTION Kent Cops Step Up Patrols to Keep Women Safe This Christmas

  • Updated: 12:49
  • , 16 December 2025

Kent Police have launched a crackdown across town centres to make sure women and girls can enjoy nights out safely this festive season.

Project Vigilant Targets Predators on the Prowl

Between 12-14 December 2025, officers—both in uniform and plain clothes—hit the streets of Canterbury, Medway, and Maidstone, hunting down suspicious behaviour and stopping predators before they strike. Patrols covered pubs, clubs, and busy high streets, focusing on spotting anyone posing a risk to vulnerable women.

Police say these proactive patrols will continue throughout the Christmas period, targeting hotspots across Kent.

Rapid Action Blocks Potential Crimes

  • In Canterbury, cops dealt with an aggressive man hassling women for money, handing him a Community Resolution.
  • Two suspects were arrested over a serious assault case.
  • In Maidstone, a man loitering suspiciously on Gabs Hill was confronted and kicked out by officers.
  • Three known sex offenders were spotted and engaged by local patrols, with intelligence gathered though no offences found.
  • Most notably in Rochester, a 19-year-old was arrested after a man allegedly tried to lure women into an alley before flashing a knife. Officers caught him carrying the blade, plus stolen ID and bank cards, charging him with theft, aggravated burglary, and possession of a weapon.

New Police Dogs Sniff Out Spiking Danger

Kent Police have also introduced two new drug detection dogs, PD Sully and PD Max. These pooches are specially trained to identify spiking substances, helping officers stop drug-related sexual offences before they happen.

Superintendent Nick Sparkes said: “In the busy period leading up to Christmas, we’re stepping up our presence and boosting patrols in high-footfall areas. Catching suspicious behaviour early means everyone can enjoy their night out safely.”

“This operation is part of our ongoing fight to protect women and girls. We’ll keep taking strong action against those who want to cause harm or exploit vulnerable people.”

