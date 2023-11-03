Kent Faces Post-Storm Cleanup as the Aftermath of Storm Ciaran Lingers

The worst of Storm Ciaran may have moved on, but Kent is still grappling with the lingering effects as the county embarks on a substantial cleanup operation to address the aftermath of the tempestuous weather.

Yesterday, Kent bore the brunt of Storm Ciaran, which unleashed ferocious 85 mph winds that battered various parts of the county. The relentless weather took a toll on Kent’s roads and infrastructure, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. As a result, schools were forced to close, and by 2 pm, over 6,000 homes were plunged into darkness due to power outages.

While the skies have cleared and conditions are more settled today, the echoes of the storm’s fury still resonate across Kent. Fallen trees, debris, and flooding continue to pose challenges to residents and authorities alike. The aftermath of the tempest has left many roads blocked, hampering travel and demanding the attention of cleanup crews to restore normalcy.

Kent residents and officials are now working diligently to clear the blocked roads and address the damage left in the wake of Storm Ciaran. Fallen trees and debris littering the streets are yet to be fully cleared, but concerted efforts are underway to swiftly rectify the situation.