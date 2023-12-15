Kent Fire and Rescue Service Extinguishes Van Fire on M26 Near Dunton Green, Sevenoaks

In the early hours of this morning, the Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to an emergency call about a van fire on the M26 near Dunton Green, Sevenoaks. The incident occurred at approximately 3.55am and was successfully resolved by 5.19am

Two fire engines, along with a bulk water carrier, were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters, equipped with personal protective equipment and breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets.

The quick response and efficient action of the fire crews ensured that the flames were extinguished promptly, preventing the fire from spreading and causing further damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the van fire has not been disclosed yet. Investigations are likely to follow to determine the circumstances that led to the fire. The incident caused temporary disruptions on the M26, but the road was cleared once the emergency services dealt with the situation.

This incident highlights the importance of fire safety, particularly in vehicles, and underscores the vital role played by fire and rescue services in ensuring public safety on roads and highways.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s prompt response and effective handling of the situation demonstrate their readiness to tackle such emergencies. The service continues to advise motorists and the public to exercise caution and to be aware of fire safety, especially while travelling on major roads and highways.