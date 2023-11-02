Kent Fire and Rescue Service Responds to Storm Ciarán Incidents

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) has been actively responding to several weather-related incidents triggered by the impact of Storm Ciarán in the county. Between 11:30 pm on November 1 and 9:00 am on November 2, KFRS crews were called to address a series of storm-related emergencies across Ashford, Canterbury, Folkestone, and Hythe.

The storm, which has brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the region, has prompted KFRS to deploy special support vehicles, including a technical rescue unit, to assist with various incidents arising from adverse weather conditions.

Among the incidents attended to by KFRS crews were reports of unsecured structures in Liden Crescent and Bonsor Road in Folkestone. In Canterbury, there was a report of sparking cables on Rusham Road in Shatterling. Additionally, the technical rescue unit was dispatched to remove a tree obstructing the main route on Kennington Road in Willesborough, Ashford.

KFRS authorities have issued a reminder to the public to dial 999 only in cases of emergency. For non-emergency situations, such as power outages or fallen trees that do not pose an immediate danger, individuals are encouraged to contact the relevant services that may be needed without requiring an emergency response.

In cases where there is an immediate risk to life, dialling 999 for immediate assistance remains paramount.

To reduce the risk of emergencies during severe weather events like Storm Ciarán, KFRS advises residents to exercise caution when travelling, thoroughly check their routes before departing, adjust their driving to align with weather conditions, and avoid driving through floodwater to ensure personal safety.

Additionally, the importance of community support has been emphasized. Residents are urged to check on their vulnerable neighbours, ensuring their safety and well-being while also ensuring they have access to necessary resources.

For updated weather information, residents are encouraged to visit the Met Office website, and in case of power outages, they can seek assistance and advice by contacting UK Power Network via their free 105 helpline.

As Storm Ciarán continues to affect the region, KFRS remains committed to responding to emergencies and assisting the community during this challenging weather event.