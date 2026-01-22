Watch Live

NO CAR Kent Man Hauls Caravan with Shopping Trolley in Heartbreaking Scene

  • Updated: 01:10
  • , 23 January 2026

Kent Man Hauls Caravan with Shopping Trolley in Heartbreaking Scene

Ben Smith, 30, stuns locals by pulling a caravan using just a shopping trolley and brute strength

In an incredible and touching sight across Kent, Ben Smith has been spotted dragging his caravan along the streets of Whitstable – using nothing but a shopping trolley and sheer willpower. The unusual method sparked curiosity and viral chatter online as people scratched their heads, wondering why.

The heartbreaking reason behind the unusual move

But this isn’t a quirky stunt or a viral challenge. Ben, 30, explained he’s shifting his “new home” to a new spot. Without a car to tow the caravan, the shopping trolley is his only option.

Despite its modest size, the caravan offers Ben hope and stability after years of battling addiction, mental health issues, and homelessness. He revealed he’s been sleeping rough since around 15 years old, after growing up on various Catholic traveller sites.

Mixed reactions from the community to his plans

Locals and passersby were quick to comment after spotting the scene. One social media user said, “I’ve seen it all now,” while another added, “Nothing surprises me anymore.” Others tipped their hats to Ben’s resourcefulness. One said, “Very inventive, top marks to that man. I mean, if you can’t afford a car, that is.” Another simply wrote, “It’s a bloody clever idea, to be fair. Who needs a car to move the thing?”

Though some drivers kindly offered to tow Ben, he’s sadly faced hostility too. “I have been threatened with violence,” he admitted. “I’ve been told I’d get the s*** beaten out of me and have my caravan set on fire. It’s just because I live in a caravan.”

Without electricity and with a kitchen and bathroom in need of repair, Ben lives a stripped-back life, mostly surviving on cheap pasta. He owns just a TV, a DVD player, and a bike.

Determined to build a better life

Determined to turn things around, Ben hopes to return to his job at a recycling plant, where he once earned £600 a week. He shared his one-year plan: “In a year, I’d like to be on some private ground with my caravan and my car, and put some fencing around it. I don’t want to keep moving forever.”

For now, Ben’s unique journey through Kent is a powerful reminder of resilience, creativity, and the tough road many face without a permanent home.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.41.35
EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.34.13
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 09.56.03
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 11.23.01
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups

Must READ

BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park

More For You

UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster

More From UK News in Pictures

DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
NO CAR Kent Man Hauls Caravan with Shopping Trolley in Heartbreaking Scene
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel

More From UKNIP

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute
SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
error: Content is protected !!