Kent Man Hauls Caravan with Shopping Trolley in Heartbreaking Scene

Ben Smith, 30, stuns locals by pulling a caravan using just a shopping trolley and brute strength

In an incredible and touching sight across Kent, Ben Smith has been spotted dragging his caravan along the streets of Whitstable – using nothing but a shopping trolley and sheer willpower. The unusual method sparked curiosity and viral chatter online as people scratched their heads, wondering why.

The heartbreaking reason behind the unusual move

But this isn’t a quirky stunt or a viral challenge. Ben, 30, explained he’s shifting his “new home” to a new spot. Without a car to tow the caravan, the shopping trolley is his only option.

Despite its modest size, the caravan offers Ben hope and stability after years of battling addiction, mental health issues, and homelessness. He revealed he’s been sleeping rough since around 15 years old, after growing up on various Catholic traveller sites.

Mixed reactions from the community to his plans

Locals and passersby were quick to comment after spotting the scene. One social media user said, “I’ve seen it all now,” while another added, “Nothing surprises me anymore.” Others tipped their hats to Ben’s resourcefulness. One said, “Very inventive, top marks to that man. I mean, if you can’t afford a car, that is.” Another simply wrote, “It’s a bloody clever idea, to be fair. Who needs a car to move the thing?”

Though some drivers kindly offered to tow Ben, he’s sadly faced hostility too. “I have been threatened with violence,” he admitted. “I’ve been told I’d get the s*** beaten out of me and have my caravan set on fire. It’s just because I live in a caravan.”

Without electricity and with a kitchen and bathroom in need of repair, Ben lives a stripped-back life, mostly surviving on cheap pasta. He owns just a TV, a DVD player, and a bike.

Determined to build a better life

Determined to turn things around, Ben hopes to return to his job at a recycling plant, where he once earned £600 a week. He shared his one-year plan: “In a year, I’d like to be on some private ground with my caravan and my car, and put some fencing around it. I don’t want to keep moving forever.”

For now, Ben’s unique journey through Kent is a powerful reminder of resilience, creativity, and the tough road many face without a permanent home.