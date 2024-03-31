UK News in Pictures

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Kent Police have closed Dover Road between St Michael’s Street and Charlotte Street following a report of a man climbing onto a roof. The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. this evening, causing disruptions in the area.

Details are currently limited, but according to reports, authorities responded to the scene after receiving information about a person climbing onto a roof in the vicinity. As a precautionary measure, Dover Road has been shut down between St Michael’s Street and Charlotte Street to facilitate the police operation.

The situation is ongoing, and police are working to assess the circumstances and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. At this time, there have been no further updates regarding the identity of the individual or the reason behind their actions.

Residents and commuters are advised to avoid the affected area until further notice, as traffic diversions may be in place. Additionally, members of the public are urged to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and follow any instructions given to ensure the smooth resolution of the incident.

Kent Police have yet to release an official statement regarding the situation. However, updates will be provided as more information becomes available

Residents in a Stink Over Serial Defecator

