Kent Police have issued CCTV images following a reported burglary in Gravesend

The incident happened between 12.15pm and 12.25pm on Saturday 10 February 2024, at a property in Canal Road.

A man who was not a resident is alleged to have entered a communal post room and attempted to gain entry to two letter boxes.

Officers have been completing enquiries into the incident and are now able to issue images of a person who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting crime reference 46/23299/24.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org