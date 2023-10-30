Kent Police Launch Intensive Search for Weapon Following Sunday’s Shots Fired in Maidstone

In a determined effort to ensure public safety and uphold the law, Kent Police, in collaboration with specialists from the Kent Police Search unit, have undertaken an exhaustive search for a weapon. The search operation was initiated in response to an alarming incident involving the discharge of firearms late on Sunday near to Romeny Place in Maidstone.

As the investigation unfolds, Police have worked tirelessly throughout the day, deploying various resources to meticulously scour the area for any potential weapons connected to the reported shots fired.

Forensic teams have played a pivotal role in this operation, employing their expertise to collect evidence and assist in piecing together the events surrounding the incident. Their diligent efforts aim to shed light on the circumstances of the shots fired and identify any individuals involved.

The dedication and swift response of Kent Police and the Searche team underscore their commitment to the safety and security of the community.

The search for the weapon serves as a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, aimed at ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

The incident, which sent shockwaves through the community, has prompted a united effort by the Police to swiftly address the situation and maintain the peace in the area. Officers with a Metal detector and a sweep within the water has taken place.

As the investigation continues, Kent Police urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in bringing those responsible to justice. The cooperation of the public is essential in ensuring the safety of the community and in resolving this concerning incident.

Further updates on this ongoing investigation will be provided as new information emerges. Ken Police have been approached for a statement. The injuries other those involved ins not thought to be life-threatening.