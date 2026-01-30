Kent Police are backing a national firearms amnesty targeting dangerous illegal weapons. From Monday 2 February to Friday 27 February 2026, owners of certain illegal blank-firing guns can hand them in — no questions asked.

Beware: These Bruni Models Are Now Banned

Side and top-venting blank-firing (TVBF) guns are legal unless they’re easily converted into real firearms. The National Crime Agency tested five models from Italian maker Bruni and found them readily convertible, making them illegal without a licence.

The banned models are:

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank-firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank-firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank-firing self-loading pistol

8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank-firing self-loading pistol

.380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank-firing revolver

Hand Them In — Or Face Up to 10 Years Inside

During the amnesty, no one handing in these firearms will face prosecution. But from 28 February, those found with banned Bruni guns could be arrested and jailed for up to 10 years.

Firearms can be surrendered at these Kent police stations:

Canterbury – Old Dover Road

Folkestone – Bouverie Road West

Maidstone – Palace Avenue

Margate – Fort Hill

Medway – Purser Way, Gillingham

North Kent – Thames Way, Northfleet

Tonbridge – Pembury Road

If you plan to surrender a TVBF, travel directly to the police station. Always keep the firearm concealed in public — even inside the station until instructed otherwise.

Police Warn: These Guns Have Been Used in Murder