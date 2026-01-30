Kent Police are backing a national firearms amnesty targeting dangerous illegal weapons. From Monday 2 February to Friday 27 February 2026, owners of certain illegal blank-firing guns can hand them in — no questions asked.
Beware: These Bruni Models Are Now Banned
Side and top-venting blank-firing (TVBF) guns are legal unless they’re easily converted into real firearms. The National Crime Agency tested five models from Italian maker Bruni and found them readily convertible, making them illegal without a licence.
The banned models are:
- 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank-firing self-loading pistol
- 8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank-firing self-loading pistol
- 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank-firing self-loading pistol
- 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank-firing self-loading pistol
- .380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank-firing revolver
Hand Them In — Or Face Up to 10 Years Inside
During the amnesty, no one handing in these firearms will face prosecution. But from 28 February, those found with banned Bruni guns could be arrested and jailed for up to 10 years.
Firearms can be surrendered at these Kent police stations:
- Canterbury – Old Dover Road
- Folkestone – Bouverie Road West
- Maidstone – Palace Avenue
- Margate – Fort Hill
- Medway – Purser Way, Gillingham
- North Kent – Thames Way, Northfleet
- Tonbridge – Pembury Road
If you plan to surrender a TVBF, travel directly to the police station. Always keep the firearm concealed in public — even inside the station until instructed otherwise.
Police Warn: These Guns Have Been Used in Murder
“We expect many owners don’t realise their guns are illegal or meant for crime,” said Detective Chief Inspector Martin Davies. “This amnesty aims to get these dangerous weapons off our streets, protecting communities from harm. It also offers owners a safe way to hand them in without fear of prosecution.”
“Kent is a safe place with low gun crime, but we’re vigilant. Over 70 converted Bruni TVBF devices have been seized across the UK tied to various crimes. Since 2023, converted Side/TVBFs have been linked to at least five homicides nationally. These weapons are deadly once converted, so we must stop them falling into the wrong hands.”