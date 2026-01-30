Watch Live

HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty

  • Updated: 15:25
  • , 30 January 2026

Kent Police are backing a national firearms amnesty targeting dangerous illegal weapons. From Monday 2 February to Friday 27 February 2026, owners of certain illegal blank-firing guns can hand them in — no questions asked.

Beware: These Bruni Models Are Now Banned

Side and top-venting blank-firing (TVBF) guns are legal unless they’re easily converted into real firearms. The National Crime Agency tested five models from Italian maker Bruni and found them readily convertible, making them illegal without a licence.

The banned models are:

  • 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 92 blank-firing self-loading pistol
  • 8mm PAK Bruni BBM New Police blank-firing self-loading pistol
  • 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model 96 blank-firing self-loading pistol
  • 8mm PAK Bruni BBM Model ‘GAP’ blank-firing self-loading pistol
  • .380R (9mmK) PAK Bruni BBM ME Ranger single-action blank-firing revolver

Hand Them In — Or Face Up to 10 Years Inside

During the amnesty, no one handing in these firearms will face prosecution. But from 28 February, those found with banned Bruni guns could be arrested and jailed for up to 10 years.

Firearms can be surrendered at these Kent police stations:

  • Canterbury – Old Dover Road
  • Folkestone – Bouverie Road West
  • Maidstone – Palace Avenue
  • Margate – Fort Hill
  • Medway – Purser Way, Gillingham
  • North Kent – Thames Way, Northfleet
  • Tonbridge – Pembury Road

If you plan to surrender a TVBF, travel directly to the police station. Always keep the firearm concealed in public — even inside the station until instructed otherwise.

Police Warn: These Guns Have Been Used in Murder

“We expect many owners don’t realise their guns are illegal or meant for crime,” said Detective Chief Inspector Martin Davies. “This amnesty aims to get these dangerous weapons off our streets, protecting communities from harm. It also offers owners a safe way to hand them in without fear of prosecution.”

“Kent is a safe place with low gun crime, but we’re vigilant. Over 70 converted Bruni TVBF devices have been seized across the UK tied to various crimes. Since 2023, converted Side/TVBFs have been linked to at least five homicides nationally. These weapons are deadly once converted, so we must stop them falling into the wrong hands.”

Recommended for you

G_3GcpuWoAIpFvy
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 00.55.58
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
Trevelle Rowland [Mugshot]
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 01.18.59
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash

Must READ

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025

More For You

ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover
COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal

More From UK News in Pictures

CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls

More From UKNIP

HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
error: Content is protected !!