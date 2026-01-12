Watch Live

BOTTLE WATER OUT Kent Water Crisis Deepens as Major Incident Declared – No Fix Until Tuesday

  • Updated: 17:11
  • , 12 January 2026
Water Crisis in Tunbridge Wells – Supply Not Restored Until Monday 1st Dec 2025, 6:00 AM

 

Thousands in Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead, Maidstone, Whitstable, and Canterbury Face Water Outages

More than 30,000 homes and schools across Kent and Sussex are battling water shortages or low pressure after a major incident was declared. Disruptions, caused by burst pipes and power cuts linked to Storm Goretti and freezing weather, are expected to drag on until Tuesday morning at the earliest.

Schools Shut and Frustrated Locals Demand Action

Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran confirmed that key areas such as Canterbury, Maidstone, Hollingbourne, and Tunbridge Wells remain without water “yet again.” The ongoing crisis has forced some schools to close, with pupils forced to switch to online lessons.

“A major incident has now been declared as more homes have been affected within the past 24 hours,” Kemkaran posted on X. “We are putting extra plans in place for further possible disruption.”

Emma Hickling, executive headteacher for four Kent schools, described the situation as “infuriating” due to poor communication around water restoration timings. Over 270 pupils across Maidstone’s schools have had their education hit hard.

Water Company Under Fire – MPs Call for Resignation

South East Water (SEW) is taking flak for the ongoing chaos. Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield and fellow MPs Helen Grant and Tom Tugendhat have joined calls for the SEW chief’s resignation.

“I’ve been liaising all day with South East Water about the outages,” Duffield said. “They’re working round the clock but warn that further outages could hit during peak times today.”

Lib Dem MP Mike Martin for Tunbridge Wells slammed the water company, vowing to “raise hell” in talks with SEW over affected schools, especially with critical exams underway.

Current Status & Where to Get Help

  • Water supply won’t fully return until Tuesday morning and may be intermittent.
  • The bottled water station at Tunbridge Wells Rugby Football Club is temporarily closed but expected to reopen by 6pm after restocking.
  • Bottled water available today (9am-10pm) at:
    • East Grinstead Sports Club
    • Kings Centre, East Grinstead
    • East Court, East Grinstead
    • Tunbridge Wells Rugby Football Club
    • Headcorn Aerodrome, Ashford
  • SEW is delivering bottled water to those on Priority Services Registers.

Postal areas affected include CT5 2AB, ME14 4PA, TN3 9BW, TN4 8BG, CT2 8JH, TN12 0BW, ME15 9UD, ME17 1XD, and TN2 3PZ.

Residents Furious as Water Shortages Drag On

Locals in Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas branded the crisis “unacceptable,” demanding urgent government intervention and an emergency plan.

>“Livid” residents demand that the Government step in immediately as the water blackout worsens.

Meanwhile, SEW apologises for the “tough time” customers face and assures efforts are underway to fix leaks and balance the network.

This is a developing story — stay tuned for the latest updates on the Kent water shortage crisis.

Recommended for you

Chaos in Tunbridge Wells: 6,000+ Left Dry After ‘Bad Chemical Batch’ Shuts Pembury Water Plant
RAN BY A DRIP Kent Water Crisis Declared Major Incident as Supply Blackouts Hit Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells & Canterbury

BREAKING

Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
BOMB VEST Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
MAYHEM AT LA RALLY U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
VICTIMS NAMED Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash

Must READ

Two Airlifted to London Hospital After Ramsgate House Fire
AIRLIFTED Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Ramsgate
Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
STREET CLEAN Police Execute Warrant in Bradford, Seizing Drugs and Suspected Stolen Vehicles
Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
HIT AND RUN Cyclist Killed in Bristol Crash as Man Arrested
Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Water Crisis in Tunbridge Wells – Supply Not Restored Until Monday 1st Dec 2025, 6:00 AM
BOTTLE WATER OUT Kent Water Crisis Deepens as Major Incident Declared – No Fix Until Tuesday
Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition

More For You

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
TRAVEL CHAOS Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
GIVEN IT LEGS Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
POLICE SLAM ON THE BRAKES Oxford Moped Heist Foiled
Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
BARLEY ALIVE Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
HANDS OFF Met Police Slammed Over ‘Hands-Off’ Approach During Pro-Palestine Rally in Notting Hill
Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
INQUEST OPENED Tragic Death of Daisy House at Loughton Station Sparks Shock
Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
MIGRANT CRISIS Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
BLACKOUT Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout

More From UKNIP

Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
TRAGIC KILLING Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
POLICE NAME SUSPECT Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
INSTA CLAIM ITS FIXED Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
error: Content is protected !!