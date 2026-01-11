Kenyan Man Found Dead in Reading: Tragedy Strikes Homeless Community

Kepha Otundo, a Kenyan man, was found dead in Reading after suffering from extreme cold. The heartbreaking discovery shocks the local community and underscores the brutal dangers homeless people face in winter.

Homeless and Vulnerable on Abattoirs Road

Kepha had been living without shelter in tents along Abattoirs Road, part of a makeshift camp for the homeless. Temperatures plummeted, and without proper protection, he tragically lost his life.

Eviction Threat Leaves Camp Residents in Limbo

Adding to the community’s woes, Reading Borough Council secured a High Court Writ of Possession on July 4, 2025, threatening eviction of the camp’s occupants. The looming displacement left many vulnerable and uncertain about their future, worsening their plight.

Call for Action: Protecting Society’s Most Vulnerable

This tragic death is a harsh reminder of the urgent need for better support and protection for homeless people in the UK. As winter chills continue, authorities must act fast to prevent more lives from being lost on the streets.