South East Londoners in Bromley, Greenwich, Lewisham, Bexley, Croydon, and nearby spots won’t go hungry this Christmas. A hefty line-up of KFC outlets are firing up their fryers just in time for the festive season.

These KFC Hotspots Are Open Now

Bromley – High Street

Catford

Croydon – Church Street

Deptford – Evelyn Street

Greenwich – Trafalgar Road

Lewisham – High Street

Norwood – Norwood Road

Orpington – High Street

Penge – High Street

Sutton – High Street

Thamesmead – Cannon Retail Park

Walworth Road

Welling – Bellegrove Road

Woolwich – Thomas Street

Fried Chicken Fanatics Rejoice

Whether you fancy a quick drive-thru, prefer delivery through Just Eat, Deliveroo, or Uber Eats, or want to dine in (where available), KFC has you covered. Perfect for those last-minute Christmas cravings!

Make sure to check KFC’s website for the latest on opening hours and services — some branches may vary.

Festive Flavours on the Menu

Don’t miss out on seasonal treats like the Stuffing Tower Burger and Stuffing Stacker Burger, part of KFC’s limited-time Christmas menu. A tasty twist to your festive feast!