South East Londoners in Bromley, Greenwich, Lewisham, Bexley, Croydon, and nearby spots won’t go hungry this Christmas. A hefty line-up of KFC outlets are firing up their fryers just in time for the festive season.
These KFC Hotspots Are Open Now
- Bromley – High Street
- Catford
- Croydon – Church Street
- Deptford – Evelyn Street
- Greenwich – Trafalgar Road
- Lewisham – High Street
- Norwood – Norwood Road
- Orpington – High Street
- Penge – High Street
- Sutton – High Street
- Thamesmead – Cannon Retail Park
- Walworth Road
- Welling – Bellegrove Road
- Woolwich – Thomas Street
Fried Chicken Fanatics Rejoice
Whether you fancy a quick drive-thru, prefer delivery through Just Eat, Deliveroo, or Uber Eats, or want to dine in (where available), KFC has you covered. Perfect for those last-minute Christmas cravings!
Make sure to check KFC’s website for the latest on opening hours and services — some branches may vary.
Festive Flavours on the Menu
Don’t miss out on seasonal treats like the Stuffing Tower Burger and Stuffing Stacker Burger, part of KFC’s limited-time Christmas menu. A tasty twist to your festive feast!