Khamenei's Secret Escape Plan: Fleeing Tehran for Moscow Amid Iran Unrest

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, has reportedly drawn up a contingency “Plan B” to flee Tehran with around 20 family members and close aides if Iran’s security forces crack or start defecting amid nationwide protests, according to intelligence sources.

Plot to Bolt Tehran Like Assad

The plan involves Khamenei escaping to Moscow, mirroring Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s suspected flight to Russia in December 2024 before rebels took Damascus. A source told The Times: “They have plotted an exit route out of Tehran should they feel the need to escape.” The blueprint also includes moving assets, overseas properties, and cash to ensure a smooth getaway.

Ex-Israeli spy Beni Sabti, who escaped Iran years ago, said: “Moscow represents Mr Khamenei’s only viable destination.” He added that the Iranian and Russian cultures align, plus Khamenei’s well-known admiration for Putin.

Elite Circle in Jeopardy

Khamenei’s son and heir apparent, Mojtaba Khamenei, is part of the exodus plan.

The Supreme Leader’s network includes wealthy assets managed through the secretive Setad foundation, worth an estimated $95 billion (£70.6 billion).

Top officials close to Khamenei have family members abroad in Canada, the US, and Dubai, hinting at broad contingency moves.

Signs of Weakness Under Pressure

Western intelligence describes Khamenei as “paranoid” and physically and mentally weakened after the brutal 12-day conflict with Israel in 2025, where he reportedly hid in a bunker. His silence during the recent mass protests in cities like Tehran and Qom fuels speculation about his health and grip on power.

Massive demonstrations have erupted amid economic collapse and soaring inflation. Protesters shouted: “No to Gaza, no to Lebanon, I’d give my life for Iran only,” targeting Khamenei’s costly backing of foreign militias like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The Ayatollah controls Iran’s military, police, judiciary, and state media, with security forces unleashing live rounds, tear gas, and water cannons on crowds. Yet cracks appear; fears of defections are at the heart of the escape plan.

Endgame for Iran’s Iron Fist?

Khamenei’s escape plan reveals deep-rooted fears of regime collapse — inspired by Assad’s near downfall. His immense wealth and family’s international ties suggest he is preparing for a possible exile backed by Putin’s Russia, a key ally supporting Iran’s regional ambitions.

As Iran burns with unrest, the supreme leader’s silence and secret flight plan hint that even the most hardened autocrats know when to run.