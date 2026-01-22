Alfie Foster, 22, has faced the music after a harrowing late-night drama in Hastings. Charged with kidnapping, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving, Foster’s court appearance has shaken the local community.

Crash on St Helen’s Road: Woman Seriously Injured

Police rushed to St Helen’s Road shortly after midnight on Sunday, 18 January, following a car crash where the vehicle slammed into railings. A 23-year-old woman passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The driver vanished from the scene – but didn’t get far. Officers later found and arrested Foster nearby.

Guilty Pleas and Ongoing Investigation

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 January, Foster admitted to assault, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, and theft from a home.

He denied charges of kidnapping and non-fatal strangulation.

Foster remains in custody and will face Lewes Crown Court on 18 February.

Police Hunt Witnesses

Sussex Police are still on the case. They’re urging anyone who saw the incident, or has mobile phone, dash cam, or CCTV footage, to come forward. You can report information online or call 101, quoting Operation Fleetwood.