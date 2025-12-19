Children as young as 11 will undergo compulsory anti-misogyny training under a bold new Government plan aimed at tackling toxic influences like Andrew Tate.

£20 million boost targets boys with harmful attitudes

The initiative funnels £20 million into specialist teacher training, focusing primarily on boys displaying worrying behaviour towards women and girls. Secondary school pupils showing signs of harmful attitudes in families or relationships will be enrolled in behaviour change programmes.

Rising risks linked to Andrew Tate’s online influence

Jess Phillips, Minister for Violence Against Women and Girls, sounded the alarm over falling ages of perpetrators. She blamed exposure to unfiltered content from controversial figures like Tate. “Young men found Tate online, who didn’t have their best interests at heart,” she told Sky News.

“We have got to talk to young men about the things that they are seeing.”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan currently face serious charges, including rape, sex with a minor, human trafficking, and money laundering — charges they deny.

Research shows 40% of young men have a favourable view of sexist influencers like Tate, sparking fears about deep-rooted misogyny among British youth.

Starmer backs crackdown: ‘Protect girls, educate boys’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer threw his weight behind the plan, insisting parents should trust their daughters are safe at school and online. “Toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged,” he said.

“This Government is stepping in sooner — backing teachers, calling out misogyny, and intervening when warning signs appear — to stop harm before it starts.”

Wider measures to slash violence and support survivors

The plan aims to halve violence against women and girls via early intervention and education.

Specialist rape and serious sexual offences investigators will be assigned to every police force.

A £19 million funding boost will help councils provide safe housing for domestic abuse survivors.

Mandatory school training will cover consent and tackling harmful attitudes.

Critics warn this could be government overreach into family affairs, but supporters argue early action is vital to stop abuse before it starts.

Stay tuned to Britannia Daily for all the latest updates.