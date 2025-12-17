Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

Kieran Hayler, Katie Price’s ex-husband, has denied charges of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The alleged attacks took place in West Sussex in 2016, while Hayler was still married to the reality TV star.

Hayler Faces Serious Charges from 2016

The 38-year-old former stripper and actor is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the teenager. The offences allegedly happened between June and October 2016 at a West Sussex address.

The girl is not related to Hayler or Price’s extended family. Hayler appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trial Date Set for October 2026

Following charges filed in October after a Sussex Police investigation, Hayler was granted bail. He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court in April. A provisional trial date has been set for October 2026, expected to last one week.

A spokesperson for Hayler said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in entirety. He has cooperated fully with police and looks forward to clearing his name through the judicial system.”

Hayler’s Tumultuous Past with Katie Price

Hayler, who married Katie Price in a lavish Bahamas ceremony in 2013, was her third husband after Peter Andre and Alex Reid. The couple split in 2018 amid cheating accusations and officially divorced in 2021.

Hayler got engaged to Michelle Penticost but they separated earlier this year.

Police Statement and Support for Victim

Sussex Police confirmed the charges and revealed the investigation is ongoing. They said: