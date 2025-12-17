Watch Live

NOT GUILTY PLEA Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

  • Updated: 14:10
  • , 17 December 2025
Kieran Hayler Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

 

Kieran Hayler, Katie Price’s ex-husband, has denied charges of raping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The alleged attacks took place in West Sussex in 2016, while Hayler was still married to the reality TV star.

Hayler Faces Serious Charges from 2016

The 38-year-old former stripper and actor is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the teenager. The offences allegedly happened between June and October 2016 at a West Sussex address.

The girl is not related to Hayler or Price’s extended family. Hayler appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trial Date Set for October 2026

Following charges filed in October after a Sussex Police investigation, Hayler was granted bail. He will next appear at Lewes Crown Court in April. A provisional trial date has been set for October 2026, expected to last one week.

A spokesperson for Hayler said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in entirety. He has cooperated fully with police and looks forward to clearing his name through the judicial system.”

Hayler’s Tumultuous Past with Katie Price

Hayler, who married Katie Price in a lavish Bahamas ceremony in 2013, was her third husband after Peter Andre and Alex Reid. The couple split in 2018 amid cheating accusations and officially divorced in 2021.

Hayler got engaged to Michelle Penticost but they separated earlier this year.

Police Statement and Support for Victim

Sussex Police confirmed the charges and revealed the investigation is ongoing. They said:

  • “Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel, West Sussex, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.”
  • “The offences allegedly occurred between June 1 and October 13, 2016.”
  • “Hayler remains released under investigation and is due in Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 19.”
  • “The victim has received support from specially trained officers.”

Recommended for you

Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
HIT AND RUN Man Dies After Hit-and-Run Crash in Birmingham
Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire
CRUSHED TO CEAD Woman in 70s Dies After Horror Bin Lorry Crash in Lancashire
Tragedy Strikes Tesco Extra: Shopper Dies in Medical Emergency
TRAGIC END Tragedy Strikes Tesco Extra: Shopper Dies in Medical Emergency
Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing
FOUND SAFE AND WELL Police Plane Hunts Over Oxford After Three-Year-Old Goes Missing

Must READ

Three Injured in Upton Lane Shooting, London Air Ambulance Dispatched
STAB HORROR ON THE UNDERGROUND Man Stabbed in Head and Arrested After Knife Fight at Northern Line Station
Life's Lucky Breaks: When a Random Moment Works in Your Favour
Life’s Lucky Breaks: When a Random Moment Works in Your Favour
Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home
MURDER CHARGE Teen, 15, Charged with Murder of Nine-Year-Old Girl Stabbed at Home
Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
DEADLY COLLISON Driver Jailed for Killing Pensioner in Shocking Bradford Crash
Creepy Gym Groomer Curtis Arnold “DJE MEDIA” Slapped with 10-Year Sexual Harm Prevention Order ? UKNIP
POLICE CONFIRM NEW PROBE The Man Behind DJE Media Under Police Watch
Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing
BAN ON THE CARDS Wales Set to Become First UK Nation to Ban Greyhound Racing
Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets
MURDER PROBE Man Killed in Daylight Stabbing as Armed Police Flood Cheltenham Streets
Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse
Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse
Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury
SUPPLY CUT OFF Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury
EMPIRE CRUSHED Crackdown on ‘Scouse Dave’ Drug Empire: 17 Gangsters Jailed for 91 Years

More For You

Woman Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing in Eastbourne Town Centre
EASTBOURNE HORROR UPDATE: Woman Stabbed Outside Poundland
Couple Caught Red-Handed Running £75k Cocaine Operation in Swindon
SECRET STASH Couple Caught Red-Handed Running £75k Cocaine Operation in Swindon
Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested
PICTURED Schoolgirl, 9, Stabbed to Death at Home in Somerset – Teenage Boy Arrested
Speeding Fines Could Be Scrapped After Faulty Cameras Blunder
FALSE SPEED TRAP Speeding Fines Could Be Scrapped After Faulty Cameras Blunder

More From UK News in Pictures

M20 Chaos: Three-Van Smash Closes Lane Near Ashford
TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Chaos: Three-Van Smash Closes Lane Near Ashford
Alleged Bondi Gunman Charged with 59 Offences After Deadly Terror Attack
TERROR ATTACK CHARGES Alleged Bondi Gunman Charged with 59 Offences After Deadly Terror Attack
Dartford's Orchard West Theatre rocked by shocking Panto news
VERY ILL Linda Robson pulls out of Dartford panto run due to illness as Antony Costa steps in for Aladdin
NHS Radiographer Stripped of Job After Sending Lewd Messages to ‘12-Year-Old’
NHS Radiographer Stripped of Job After Sending Lewd Messages to ‘12-Year-Old’
Nearly 500 Migrants Cross Channel in Small Boats on Saturday, Home Office Confirms
NISSING Home Office in Crisis: 53,000 Missing Migrants & Only 65 Staff on Their Trail
Chaos for Commuters: Delays Set to Last Through Rush Hour
M! CLOSED Chaos for Commuters: Delays Set to Last Through Rush Hour
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Rush Hour Train at Upton Park
Woman Sexually Assaulted on Rush Hour Train at Upton Park
Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown
SECRET DRUGS EMPIRE Two Drug Dealers Sent Down After Wiltshire Police Crackdown
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing in Salisbury
VIOLENT ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing in Salisbury
Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery
ROBBERY PLOT Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
LONG DELAYS M1 – Serious Crash Blocks Northbound County Northamptonshire Direction Northbound Impact Carriageway Closed Effect Expect Delays
London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season
STAY SAFE London Police Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Suspicious Activity This Festive Season
Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester
GRIM DISCOVERY Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester
Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
RAMPAGE Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage
Teenager Charged with Murder of 12-Year-Old Leo Ross
FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers
HEALTH WARNING FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers

More From UKNIP

SAVAGE ATTACK Man Jailed for Stabbing 11-Year-Old Girl in Leicester Square
TRAFFIC CHAOS Crash Shuts M20 Coastbound on Day One of Operation Brock
Liverpool Parade Crash: Driver Jailed for 21½ Years Liverpool Parade Crash Driver Jailed for 21½ Years After Turning Celebration into Chaos
SHEER MADNESS Liverpool Parade Crash: Driver Jailed for 21½ Years Liverpool Parade Crash Driver Jailed for 21½ Years After Turning Celebration into Chaos
SCUMBAGS Shameless Thieves Raid Trust-Based Village Shop!