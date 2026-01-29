Watch Live

FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford

  • Updated: 00:42
  • , 30 January 2026

 

Kieran Mistry has appeared in court accused of causing the death of his friend in a deadly late-night crash three years ago in Ashford.

Fatal Smash on Kingsnorth Road

The 23-year-old was driving a black VW Golf on the A2042 Bad Munstereifel Road in Kingsnorth when it collided with a roundabout at the junction with Avenue Jacques Faucheux. The crash happened just after midnight on July 30, 2023, near the Flanders Field roundabout.

Twenty-year-old Mateusz Piotr Tabaka, a passenger in the car, died at the scene. Another man, Jack Rouse, was seriously injured. Mistry and a fourth young man were also taken to the hospital. All four men were from Ashford.

Mistry Charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death

Mistry, from Swallowfield, Willesborough, Ashford, faces two charges: causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Jack Rouse (also known as Jack Baxter).

Man Arrested in Ashford Following Knife Incident

At Folkestone Magistrates’ Court, Mistry did not enter a plea for the death charge, which is an indictable offence. Both charges were sent to Canterbury Crown Court for trial. His solicitor, Rajvinder Dayal, confirmed Mistry will plead not guilty to both.

Mistry was granted bail ahead of his next hearing on March 2 at Canterbury Crown Court.

Tributes Pour In for Victim Mateusz Tabaka

Following the tragedy, friends and family paid heartfelt tributes to Mateusz. One wrote on Facebook: “I can’t believe this has happened. May you rest in peace, Mati Tabaka.”

Another added: “Rest in peace, Mati. You truly were one-of-a-kind, a precious soul, love you always.”

Tributes described Mateusz as a “lovely lad” with a “purest soul.”

