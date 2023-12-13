killer caught after he was overheard talking of a fatal hammer attack

A man who attacked his friend with a hammer was caught the following day in Scotland after a bus passenger overheard him discussing the killing.

Gary O’Neill violently attacked Kenneth Ford – described by associates as his ‘best friend’ – on 27 February 2022, at his bedsit in Colebrook Road, Birmingham.

The 32-year-old fled the next morning, boarding a bus from the city to Glasgow.

We attended the multi-occupancy property with paramedics at 5.40pm that evening after concerned friends raised the alarm.

The 30-year-old was found with bruising and puncture wounds across his body, including a 10p size wound by his temple.

There was nothing which could be done to save Mr Ford and he was pronounced dead at the scene

Around the same time, a bus passenger called 999 to say they’d overheard a man on a phone telling how he’d ‘straightened Ken out’ and suggesting he needed an ambulance.

O’Neill got off the bus in Glasgow but an officer from Police Scotland was waiting to arrest him.

He was found wearing blood-stained clothing and holding his Birmingham to Glasgow bus ticket.

O’Neill, formerly of Kenilworth Road, Birmingham, refused to answer any questions in interview.

But DNA tests showed Mr Ford’s blood was on his joggers and phone analysis showed he was at the scene on the night of 27 February.

O’Neill was found not guilty of murder by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday (12 Dec) but during the trial, he had offered a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility which was accepted.

He will be sentenced on 9 February, for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our Homicide Unit, said: “We heard from people who said O’Neill and Mr Ford were best friends.

“However, they regularly drank heavily and took prescription drugs.

“The attack was sustained and horrific and Mr Ford was found with defence wounds to his hands where he’d tried to protect himself.

“We’re grateful to the bus passenger who alerted police on hearing O’Neill on the phone and that allowed us to liaise with Police Scotland in time to intercept O’Neill when he arrived in Glasgow.

“My thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family.”