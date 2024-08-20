 King Charles III Suspends Balmoral Summer Break to Meet Families Affected by Southport Knife Attack

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Serious Collision on A2 Dunkirk: Pedestrian Hit by Lorry

King Charles III Suspends Balmoral Summer Break to Meet Families Affected by Southport Knife Attack

Stratford Stabbing Attack Leaves Man Hospitalised; Police Search for Attacker

Major Fire Breaks Out at Deepdene Point, South East London: Seventy Firefighters Battle Tower Block Blaze

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a report that a child was bitten by a dog

Home Breaking King Charles III Suspends Balmoral Summer Break to Meet Families Affected by Southport Knife Attack

King Charles III Suspends Balmoral Summer Break to Meet Families Affected by Southport Knife Attack

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
King Charles Iii Suspends Balmoral Summer Break To Meet Families Affected By Southport Knife Attack

In a moving and private visit, His Majesty King Charles III paused his traditional summer break at Balmoral to offer his support to the families and young children affected by last month’s tragic knife attack at a local dance class in Southport. The unannounced visit, marked by quiet reflection, underscores the monarch’s deep concern for the well-being of the community.

The knife attack, which sent shockwaves through the country, occurred during a children’s dance class, leaving several young children injured and the local community devastated. Since then, families in Southport have been struggling to cope with the aftermath of the incident.

King Charles Iii Suspends Balmoral Summer Break To Meet Families Affected By Southport Knife Attack

His Majesty visited Southport to meet privately with the victims‘ families and offer them his condolences and support. The visit was kept away from the public eye out of respect for the privacy of the grieving families and was intended to provide them with a moment of solace during this difficult time.

The King’s gesture reflects his ongoing commitment to providing comfort and encouragement to those affected by tragedy across the UK. His presence brought a sense of solidarity to a community still reeling from the horrific events.

Local residents expressed deep gratitude for the King’s compassionate visit, with many acknowledging that it was a touching reminder that the country stands united in moments of grief and hardship.

The attack has led to renewed conversations about knife crime prevention and community safety across the nation. As Southport continues its recovery, King Charles‘ visit will likely be remembered as a moment of grace and support amid a period of pain.

Post Views: 5

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Eighty Firefighters called to Modern Rental Furniture blaze that has been destroyed by fire
Seven Essex Police officers who apprehended the murderer of Sir David Amess and tried to save the MP’s life have won an Essex Police Federation Bravery Award
A year on from the shooting of Sasha Johnson in Southwark, the charity Crimestoppers is offering a substantial reward for information
Remembering the Shirley Towers Fire Tragedy: 14 Years On
A sex predator who planted a secret camera in a teenage girl’s bedroom for his own sexual gratification has been jailed
Man jailed for stalking after more than 100 videos of women being followed were recovered from his mobile phone
Man Found Dead at Lewisham Home as Woman Charged with Murder
Breaking

Child Dies in Trampoline Park Horror as Police Probe ‘Unexplained’ Death

Suspected Historic Munition Prompts Large-Scale Evacuation in Newtownards
Major Escalation in Migrant Violence in Northern France: Police and Locals Targeted
Police Braced for Potential Clashes as Anti-Immigration Protests and Counter-Demonstrations Take Place in Bournemouth
Man Taken to Hospital After Being Rescued from River Thames Near Erith
Nearly 500 Migrants Cross Channel in Small Boats on Saturday, Home Office Confirms
Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Russia
Breaking

Multiple Injuries Following Ferris Wheel Fire at Highfield Festival in Leipzig

Firefighters Continue Operations at Somerset House Following Major Fire
Three Teenagers Hospitalised After Triple Stabbing in Peterborough
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenage Girl from Maidstone
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Dartford
Teen Arrested Following Stabbing of Army Chaplain in Galway Barracks
Eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the murder of Levi Kent in Gosport
Couple Jailed for Raping and Sexually Abusing 18-Year-Old Woman
Shooting in Sheffield Leaves Six Injured, Including Five Children Aged Seven to 15
Breaking

Bus Collides with Car and Crashes into Scaffolding on Jeffery Street Gillingham

Breaking

Former Indian Restaurant Owner Disqualified as Director for 12 Years Over Covid Support Fraud

Appeal to find missing boy from Strood
Teenage girl missing from Maidstone
Alert from DWP: Benefit Payments May Arrive Early Due to August Bank Holiday
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Square Stabbing Incident
Maria Duma was last seen near a bus stop at Bluewater shopping centre on Sunday
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Two police officers taken to hospital after ‘evacuating’ Bromley flats in horror fire
Tensions Flare in Migrant Camp as Gunfire Erupts in Dunkirk
Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded with Nautical Equipment for Illegal Channel Crossing in Sangatte
Machete Mayhem: Brutal Home Invasion Rocks East Kilbride
Teenagers Arrested in Dudley with Firearms Seized
A suspect has been charged with the murder of a woman in Dartford
Breaking

Two people have been charged with terrorism offences following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Breaking

French Military Police Halt Small Boat Crossing Attempt as Migrant Operations Intensify

Breaking

Major Escalation in Migrant Violence in Northern France: Tear Gas, Baton Blows, and Stun Grenades in Coastal Clashes

Breaking

A man from Swindon has been found guilty of non-recent sexual assaults on children

RECOMMENDED

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury
Officers are seeking help to find a child missing from Tunbridge Wells
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a spate of thefts from a Sevenoaks store
Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A2 near Dartford
Met investigation results in woman being jailed for firearms offences
Captain Lays Down Ground Rules to Rowdy Passengers on TUI Flight from Glasgow to Tenerife
Breaking

Man in His 40s Dies After Fire at House in Salters Lane, Faversham

Breaking

Mosque Attack in Newtownards Under Investigation

Breaking

A23 Closed in Both Directions Due to Serious Road Traffic Collision

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Intensify Efforts to Identify Suspects in Whitehall Unrest

Breaking

10 Homes Cordoned off after Chemical Incident in Dagenham: Seven Suffer Respiratory Issues from Fish Tank Coral Toxin

Breaking

Newcastle Protests Result in 14 Arrests

Breaking

A man who racially abused and spat at a bus driver has been convicted after he was quickly identified by Met officers

Breaking

 Russian Officials Confirm Use of Thermobaric Bomb in Escalating Conflict with Ukraine

Breaking

Man Charged Following Dalston Shooting That Left Nine-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured

Breaking

Drivers Over 70 Warned of £1,000 Fines if They Fail to Renew Licences DVLA warns

Breaking

Four-Hectare Grass Fire Erupts Behind Slade Green Station

Breaking

Man Jailed for False TikTok Claim of Fleeing Rioters in Derby

Breaking

Legal Orders Implemented for Today’s Protests in Newcastle

Breaking

Deadly Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza School Shelter, Killing Over 60

Breaking

Moving wall art tributes for ‘keen’ gymnast, 9, killed in South East London bus crash

Breaking

Two people have been charged with terrorism offences following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command

Breaking

French Military Police Halt Small Boat Crossing Attempt as Migrant Operations Intensify

Breaking

Major Escalation in Migrant Violence in Northern France: Tear Gas, Baton Blows, and Stun Grenades in Coastal Clashes