Kent Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to reports of a fire at a flat in Finberry, Ashford, earlier today.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene at Robin Road, where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus promptly tackled the blaze in the kitchen using hose reel jets. Additionally, crews utilized a high-pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke, ensuring the safety of residents and neighbouring units.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The quick and efficient response from the fire service highlights the importance of timely intervention in containing and extinguishing fires, thereby minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of both residents and property.

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and practice fire safety measures in their homes to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.