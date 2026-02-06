Caught Red-Handed in Peterborough

Two men were nabbed by police carrying knives and class A drugs in the Orton Centre, Peterborough, late on 16 December.

William Black, 47, and Samuel Stewart, 42, were spotted loitering around 11:15pm when officers swooped.

Weapons and Drugs Found

Black, who has no fixed address, had a large knife tucked in his trousers’ waistband. Police also found 202 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin on him.

Stewart, from Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, was caught with a rucksack containing a pair of pliers, a metal rod, and a Stanley knife.

Sentenced for Knife Possession and Drug Supply

At Peterborough Crown Court on 29 January, Black pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was locked up for two years and six months.

Stewart admitted carrying a bladed article in public. On 22 January at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to six months and one week behind bars.