CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man

  • Updated: 03:22
  • , 30 January 2026

Man Caught Carrying Knife on London Road

Siyamak Karimi, 39, from Campo Lane, was nabbed by police on London Road in the early hours of January 25. Officers found a knife on him during a search. Karimi was already wanted on a warrant for skipping a court date.

Guilty Pleas Unveil Criminal Past

At Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on January 26, Karimi admitted carrying a knife in public. He told cops the blade was for preparing food. But the court also heard he pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka from Tesco in Sheffield on September 29, 2025, and possessing heroin on December 8.

Karimi Behind Bars

Following his guilty plea, Karimi was jailed. The case highlights Sheffield police’s crackdown on knife crime and drug offences.

