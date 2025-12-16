Knife Attack in Cornwall: Man Jailed for Stabbing Victim in Chest

A man has been locked up for 27 months after a horrifying stabbing in Cornwall. Jack Clark, 33, from Par, pleaded guilty to wounding and carrying a knife in public at Truro Crown Court on 12 December.

Violent Scene at Social Gathering

The horror unfolded on 31 March 2023, at a friend’s house in Roche where a group was socialising. At around 2am, two women stormed into the property, shouting abuse and demanding to confront someone inside. The victim tried to calm the situation and get the women to leave.

Shortly afterwards, Clark confronted the victim outside. One of the women punched the victim in the face. Things quickly escalated when Clark pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest.

Lucky Escape from Death

The victim was rushed to Royal Cornwall Hospital, then transferred to Derriford Hospital with a four-inch stab wound to his breastbone. Clark denied bringing the knife but the judge threw out his claims.

“Jack Clark armed himself and travelled to the address knowing an altercation was likely,” said DC Emily Rickard. “He purposefully stabbed the victim and it is only down to pure luck – just inches – that this didn’t turn into a murder investigation.” “Anybody who carries and brandishes a knife risks destroying lives, including their own.”

Clark was arrested, gave no comment during questioning, and now faces over two years behind bars for his violent crime.