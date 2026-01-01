Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt

Violent Street Fight Shocks Locals

Police have launched a major manhunt after two men were seen fighting in the street with large knives in Walworth. The violent attack happened around 11am on January 1, 2026, leaving one victim seriously injured and rushed to a nearby trauma centre.

Search Dogs Sniff Out Crucial Evidence

Specialist police search dogs were brought in to Arnside Street to help track down the attacker and recover vital evidence. During the hunt, officers found a large “Zombie” knife and a black puffer jacket believed to be linked to the suspect, who remains at large.

Police Plea and Ongoing Investigation

The Met Police have confirmed the crime scene remains cordoned off as investigations continue. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to help catch the dangerous knifeman terrorising Walworth residents.