Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack

  Updated: 12:22
  21 January 2026
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court

 

Kent Police sprang into action on Friday 16 January 2026 after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed on Darnley Road. The victim had his coat, phone, and money snatched around 5pm.

Rapid Response Leads to Arrests

Officers swiftly tracked down a nearby property, arresting six suspects within 40 minutes of the robbery. The stolen coat and belongings were recovered.

Charged and Bailed

  • Isaac-Andrew Candler, 19, from Darnley Road, has been charged with robbery and carrying a knife in public. He’s been remanded in custody and is due at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 February.
  • A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named due to his age, is also charged with robbery. He’s been released on bail to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
  • Two men aged 19 and 18, plus two other 17-year-olds, remain under investigation but have been bailed pending further enquiries.

This quick police action shows a strong strike against street crime in Strood.

