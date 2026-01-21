Kent Police sprang into action on Friday 16 January 2026 after a man was threatened with a knife and robbed on Darnley Road. The victim had his coat, phone, and money snatched around 5pm.

Rapid Response Leads to Arrests

Officers swiftly tracked down a nearby property, arresting six suspects within 40 minutes of the robbery. The stolen coat and belongings were recovered.

Charged and Bailed

Isaac-Andrew Candler , 19, from Darnley Road, has been charged with robbery and carrying a knife in public. He’s been remanded in custody and is due at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 February.

A 17-year-old boy, who can't be named due to his age, is also charged with robbery. He's been released on bail to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on 2 February.

Two men aged 19 and 18, plus two other 17-year-olds, remain under investigation but have been bailed pending further enquiries.

This quick police action shows a strong strike against street crime in Strood.