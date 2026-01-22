Watch Live

PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff

  Updated: 17:17
  22 January 2026
Quick action by Gillingham Special Constables has landed a man behind bars after a weapon was spotted near the train station.

Alert Public Tips Off Police

At 3.10pm on Sunday 18 January 2026, a member of the public flagged down officers patrolling Gillingham town centre. They reported seeing a man carrying a knife close to the train station.

Suspect Caught Red-Handed

Officers acted fast, scouring nearby alleys until they detained 21-year-old Tommy Chapman from Priestfield Road. Alongside the large knife, a stash of cannabis was discovered and seized on the spot.

Charges Filed Ahead of Court Date

Chapman has been formally charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possessing a class B drug. He’s been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 March 2026.

